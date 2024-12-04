NBA Draft: Dec. 4 Brings Five Ranked Prospect Matchups
In an extremely interesting day of college basketball, several ranked teams are set to go head-to-head in games featuring some of the top prospects for the 2025 NBA draft. With five ranked matchups slated for today, let’s take a look at the top prospects on each side of these games to prepare for an action-packed evening.
No. 15 Baylor @ No. 25 UConn | 5:30 p.m. CT | Storrs, CT
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’4” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe is an ultra-athletic guard who looks ready to compete in the NBA at a physical level. Despite his productivity and feel for the game being lackluster up to this point, he possesses the raw ability to be one of the top project players in the 2025 NBA draft. If his shooting improves throughout the remainder of the season, he has one of the highest two-way upsides in this class.
UConn
Liam McNeeley | Forward | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Freshman
Liam McNeeley is a top-tier competitor with a versatile, two-way game. He rebounds well and is one of the best shooters in this freshman class, but his lack of athleticism could limit his potential to go higher than the middle of the first round. McNeeley has shown flashes of developing into a high-level player due to his shooting touch and impressive basketball IQ.
No. 10 Alabama @ No. 20 North Carolina | 6:15 p.m. CT | Chapel Hill, NC
Alabama
Derrion Reid | Forward | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Derrion Reid is a powerful forward with intriguing defensive upside. He is strong enough to compete on the interior while also being mobile and smart enough to stick with guards and wings. His offensive game is still developing, but he has scored relatively efficiently from all three levels, despite this being on low volume.
North Carolina
Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman
Drake Powell had a slow start to the season but has looked like he is finding his footing in recent outings. His vertical and lateral athleticism have looked special, and he has shined in transition, finishing above the rim and tracking down opponents for big blocks. His shooting has made great strides recently and could be a key factor in how high he is selected in the upcoming draft.
No. 5 Marquette @ No. 6 Iowa State | 7 p.m. CT | Ames, IA
Marquette
Kam Jones | Guard | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones has looked like one of the best guards in the nation so far this year. He is a dangerous scorer from all three levels and navigates screens well, whether he has the ball in his hands or is playing off-ball. He could be one of the first upperclassmen selected, as he is one of the best shot-makers in the 2025 NBA draft.
Iowa State
Milan Momcilovic | Forward | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
Milan Momcilovic seems to have found ways to make a consistent impact this season after many flashes in his freshman year. He has great positional size and is a very smooth shooter both on and off the ball. Momcilovic has connected on 47.1% of his 5.7 three-point attempts this season and seems poised to be a very intriguing catch-and-shoot threat at the next level.
No. 2 Auburn @ No. 9 Duke | 8:15 p.m. CT | Durham, NC
Auburn
Johni Broome | Center | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has made a push to be one of the best players in college basketball this season and looks like a high-level two-way draft prospect. He has made impacts all over the court and could very well be the best rim protector in this draft class. If his three-point shooting continues to impress, his draft ceiling could rise well above current projections.
Duke
Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg is still widely considered the top prospect in the 2025 NBA draft due to his extremely versatile game. He currently leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists and steals, while doing the dirty work on a nightly basis. He has been asked to generate offense with the ball in his hands, and while this may not be his strongest suit, it has provided very promising flashes for his long-term potential.
