NBA Draft: Dec. 4 Brings Five Ranked Prospect Matchups

Headlined by players such as Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe, today's slate of games is loaded with big-time matchups and great looks at prospects for the 2025 NBA draft.

Nov 29, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) shoots against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In an extremely interesting day of college basketball, several ranked teams are set to go head-to-head in games featuring some of the top prospects for the 2025 NBA draft. With five ranked matchups slated for today, let’s take a look at the top prospects on each side of these games to prepare for an action-packed evening.

No. 15 Baylor @ No. 25 UConn | 5:30 p.m. CT | Storrs, CT

Baylor

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’4” | 180 lbs | Freshman

VJ Edgecombe has impressed for Baylor
Nov 17, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) dunks the ball against Tarleton Texans forward Ronnie Harrison Jr. (3) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe is an ultra-athletic guard who looks ready to compete in the NBA at a physical level. Despite his productivity and feel for the game being lackluster up to this point, he possesses the raw ability to be one of the top project players in the 2025 NBA draft. If his shooting improves throughout the remainder of the season, he has one of the highest two-way upsides in this class.

UConn

Liam McNeeley | Forward | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Freshman

Liam McNeeley has impressed for UConn
Nov 19, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) looks to pass the ball against Texas A&M Commerce during the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Liam McNeeley is a top-tier competitor with a versatile, two-way game. He rebounds well and is one of the best shooters in this freshman class, but his lack of athleticism could limit his potential to go higher than the middle of the first round. McNeeley has shown flashes of developing into a high-level player due to his shooting touch and impressive basketball IQ.

No. 10 Alabama @ No. 20 North Carolina | 6:15 p.m. CT | Chapel Hill, NC

Alabama

Derrion Reid | Forward | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman

Derrion Reid has impressed for Alabama
Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) attempts a three point basket against McNeese State Cowboys forward Joe Charles (5) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Derrion Reid is a powerful forward with intriguing defensive upside. He is strong enough to compete on the interior while also being mobile and smart enough to stick with guards and wings. His offensive game is still developing, but he has scored relatively efficiently from all three levels, despite this being on low volume.

North Carolina

Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman

Drake Powell has impressed for North Carolina
Nov 15, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) dribbles as American University Eagles guard Wyatt Nausadis (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Drake Powell had a slow start to the season but has looked like he is finding his footing in recent outings. His vertical and lateral athleticism have looked special, and he has shined in transition, finishing above the rim and tracking down opponents for big blocks. His shooting has made great strides recently and could be a key factor in how high he is selected in the upcoming draft.

No. 5 Marquette @ No. 6 Iowa State | 7 p.m. CT | Ames, IA

Marquette

Kam Jones | Guard | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior

Kam Jones has impressed for Marquette
Nov 19, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Kam Jones has looked like one of the best guards in the nation so far this year. He is a dangerous scorer from all three levels and navigates screens well, whether he has the ball in his hands or is playing off-ball. He could be one of the first upperclassmen selected, as he is one of the best shot-makers in the 2025 NBA draft.

Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic | Forward | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Sophomore

Milan Momcilovis has impressed for Iowa State
Iowa State cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three point shot around Kansas City Roos' guard/forward Cameron Faas (30) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic seems to have found ways to make a consistent impact this season after many flashes in his freshman year. He has great positional size and is a very smooth shooter both on and off the ball. Momcilovic has connected on 47.1% of his 5.7 three-point attempts this season and seems poised to be a very intriguing catch-and-shoot threat at the next level.

No. 2 Auburn @ No. 9 Duke | 8:15 p.m. CT | Durham, NC

Auburn

Johni Broome | Center | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior

Johni Broome has impressed for Auburn
Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) reacts after scoring against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Auburn defeated Iowa State 83-81. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Johni Broome has made a push to be one of the best players in college basketball this season and looks like a high-level two-way draft prospect. He has made impacts all over the court and could very well be the best rim protector in this draft class. If his three-point shooting continues to impress, his draft ceiling could rise well above current projections.

Duke

Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman

Cooper Flagg has impressed for Duke
Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is still widely considered the top prospect in the 2025 NBA draft due to his extremely versatile game. He currently leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists and steals, while doing the dirty work on a nightly basis. He has been asked to generate offense with the ball in his hands, and while this may not be his strongest suit, it has provided very promising flashes for his long-term potential.

