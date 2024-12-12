NBA Draft: Dink Pate Gaining Traction in the G League
Dink Pate entered this season with one of the most interesting storylines of any draft prospect. He is currently playing for the Mexico City Capitanes after the G League Ignite program was discontinued following his first year with the team. This new situation has provided a good opportunity for Pate to continue competing against a tough level of competition, without having to share as many developmental reps as he did with the Ignite.
Let’s dive into Pate’s play this season, examining some of his standout performances and what has made him such an intriguing young talent.
Through 13 games this season, Pate has averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals, on shooting splits of 43.5%/38.1%/73.7%. He has great positional size at 6-foot-8 and plenty of room to continue expanding his game early in his career, as he will be 19 years old at the time of the upcoming draft. In addition to his impressive height and length, his on-ball creativity, defensive upside and scoring versatility stand out as the most promising aspects of his game.
His productivity has improved over his last several games, including a strong showing in a 112-101 loss to the Memphis Hustle, where Pate scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from three and 1-of-1 from the free throw line. He excelled in transition, using his long strides and impressive wingspan to elevate above the rim and finish with a nice combination of power and fluidity. His jump shooting, both from deep and in the mid-range, looked smooth in this outing but will need to continue improving as the season progresses.
Another strong and promising performance came in a blowout loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where Pate was given more freedom to take shots than usual. He finished with a season-high 23 points, along with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. He connected on 7-of-17 field goal attempts and 7-of-10 free throws. This game showcased his on-ball creativity, as he consistently attacked the rim and sought out contact for easier points from the line. Although he missed all four of his three-point attempts, he got into these looks in rhythm, and his form looked clean. Pate also used his length to disrupt ball-handlers and clog passing lanes, which led to several fast-break opportunities for both himself and his teammates.
While this season is still in its early stages and Pate has delivered several interesting performances, he still has a long way to go before reaching his full potential. Given the amount of time he spends with the ball in his hands and initiating the offense, he will need to improve his passing ability and assist-to-turnover ratio. Running the offense at the NBA level may seem far off for Pate, but the natural feel and potential he flashes still offer hope that he could one day become that type of player.
