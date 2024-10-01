NBA Draft: Dink Pate's Unique Journey To The NBA And Keys To Improvement
Following an extremely interesting season with the G League Ignite in 2024, Dink Pate found himself in a strange position and decided to join the Mexico City Capitanes for the upcoming season. Pate first entered the G League as the youngest professional American at just 17 years old and had planned to spend two seasons with the Ignite before becoming eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. After this program was shut down at the end of the 2024 season, Pate’s future was uncertain until he reached an agreement to play one more season with Mexico City’s G League team.
Pate has great positional size at 6-foot-8 and is seen by many as one of the top lead guards in the 2025 class. His offensive game has shown great flashes of potential, but he struggled to play efficiently because he was a high school-aged prospect competing against grown men. His production was decent, averaging eight points along with around three rebounds and three assists per game. The situation he was in clearly did not provide the best opportunity to showcase his potential, but if he can improve his offensive efficiency in this new setting, the sky's the limit.
On the offensive end, Pate has stood out thanks to his IQ and feel for the game, combined with his size and length. Having a positive assist-to-turnover ratio last season with the Ignite was impressive, considering how young he was while playing in their uncomfortable offensive system. Positional size is at an all-time high in the NBA, and a guard with his measurements and feel gives him one of the better upsides in the entire 2025 draft class.
His scoring has shown flashes as he played aggressively, and following a full offseason of work in a professional setting, his improvements should be evident. Pate has a somewhat slender frame, and many of his struggles stem from a lack of strength. If he focuses on improving his physicality, his interior finishing should improve, and his efficiency could quickly propel him up draft boards. His jump shooting is definitely a work in progress, but his form looks clean, especially on mid-range attempts. He impressed with his pull-up shooting as his scoring improves when he gets into a rhythm, though he has had glaring struggles with catch-and-shoot opportunities from deep.
On the defensive side of the ball, Pate uses his size and length to be disruptive but will need to increase his aggression to stand out. He makes smart reads in passing lanes and can force his man off their spots when receiving passes, using his wingspan and long strides to quickly close out. This production in steals and deflections could improve in the upcoming season thanks to his experience and the opportunity presented by a less crowded roster.
If Pate can focus on improving his outside shooting and defensive productivity, his draft range could easily rise to the top 10 in the upcoming draft. Only time will tell just how effective he can be in the NBA, but he has the tools to become at least a very effective backup lead guard. With a similar combination of size and skill, the comparison to Shaun Livingston’s late career with the Warriors seems like a solid playstyle and role for Pate to aim for. Livingston was extremely effective in this role, standing out by consistently knocking down jumpers over smaller guards and helping set the table for Golden State’s lethal shooters. Pate has the potential to play more than a limited role like this but could excel in a similar position if given the opportunity.
The pathway to the draft for Pate has been extremely unique and could remain a one-of-a-kind journey for years to come. Despite not being overly impactful to this point, his upside is undeniable and could lead to major strides up draft boards as he fits into a more defined role in his fresh start in Mexico City.
