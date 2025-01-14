NBA Draft: Duke's Khaman Maluach's Recent Play Solidifying Him as Elite Two-Way Prospect
With Duke emerging not only as one of the biggest threats to win the ACC but also as one of the strongest teams in the nation, they continue to impress. While most eyes have been on Cooper Flagg and his budding performances, freshman big Khaman Maluach has also had a breakthrough in conference play, firmly establishing himself as one of the highest-upside prospects in this year’s draft class.
His 7-foot-2 frame provides a solid foundation for a highly intriguing developmental path, but his all-around defensive tools and play-finishing potential have looked increasingly promising as the season has progressed.
Let’s take a closer look at Maluach’s improvements throughout the year and how his increased productivity in ACC play could be positioning him as one of the most valuable prospects in the 2025 NBA draft.
Maluach entered this season as one of the most talked-about names in this year’s draft but initially struggled to make a consistent impact. As Duke entered conference play, Maluach seemed unprepared, finishing his conference opener against Louisville with just two points and two rebounds in only 11 minutes. Following this game, however, his role increased significantly, and his productivity improved as well. In four of his next five conference games, he played at least 21 minutes and capitalized on the opportunity. Across these four games—against Georgia Tech, SMU, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame—his two-way impact became undeniable. During this stretch, Maluach averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting a combined 19-of-22 from the field (86.4%) and 15-of-20 on free throws (75%).
The majority of his points have come from his effectiveness as a play-finisher out of the dunker spot. Whether via lobs or dump-off passes, Maluach has displayed excellent reactivity and great hand-eye coordination, enabling him to receive passes and quickly explode for finishes through contact. He has also shown a good feel as a roll-man, making quick decisions to find his spots after defenses shift.
While his recent uptick in scoring efficiency has been impressive, much of his rising draft stock stems from his defensive prowess. He has recorded multiple blocks only once so far in conference play—three in 15 minutes against Virginia Tech—but his consistent disruption around the rim has been a game-changer. Though he demonstrated good timing and aggression as a rim protector earlier in the season, he has since improved his mobility, both as an on-ball switch defender and a help-side rim protector. The more minutes he has received, the more confident and effective he has looked. If he continues to make one of the most consistently felt defensive impacts in the ACC, his draft value will undoubtedly rise as we approach the upcoming draft.
In what may have been his best game of the season, Maluach dominated on both ends of the court in Duke’s 86-78 win over Notre Dame. Although most headlines from this game focused on Flagg’s stunning 42-point performance, Maluach also stood out. He recorded the second double-double of his career with a season-high 19 points, ten rebounds and one block while shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Maluach’s recent performances have showcased his growth and potential as an elite two-way player. As the season progresses, he continues to evolve into a crucial contributor for Duke and a highly intriguing prospect for NBA scouts. If he maintains this upward trajectory, Maluach could emerge as one of the most valuable names in the 2025 draft class—a player who combines size, skill and untapped potential to become a cornerstone for any team willing to invest in his development.
