NBA Draft: Duke's Group of Non-Freshmen Talent Has Shined Behind Freshmen Stars
With the Duke Blue Devils being one of the most frequently covered teams in this year’s draft cycle, the depth of their roster has been on full display. The majority of draft conversations have centered around their highly anticipated freshmen—Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Kahman Maluach—but their older prospects have also made strong cases for themselves this season.
Whether these players have been with the team throughout their careers or transferred in this year, each has at least offered bright flashes and has made a compelling argument to hear their names called at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s dive into Duke’s top-performing non-freshmen and discuss how they’ve managed to stand out next to their elite freshmen class.
Tyrese Proctor | Guard | 6’6” | 183 lbs | Junior
Tyrese Proctor seemed poised to take a leap in his third season at Duke, and he has not disappointed so far. Through Duke’s first 12 games, he has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals on decent shooting splits of 43.1%/41.7%/68.8%. He had a solid sophomore season but appears to have found a role this year that highlights nearly every aspect of his game. His willingness to let the freshmen take the lead showcases his high value for finding smaller ways to impact winning. His three-point shooting this season may be his most noticeable improvement and bodes well for his potential at the NBA level. Proctor also possesses great positional size and excels both on and off the ball, while being a plus defender.
Sion James | Wing | 6’6” | 220 lbs | Senior
Sion James is a powerful and athletic wing who consistently makes his impact felt on both ends of the court. Although his stats may not stand out—with averages of 7.8 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals on shooting splits of 53.4%/36.4%/75%—his intensity on a nightly basis should not be overlooked. It’s not uncommon for him to match up with the opposing team’s best offensive player, using his great anticipation, strength and quickness to be a constant disruption. His on-ball defense has looked like his most translatable skill so far, and if he continues to develop his offensive game, he could quickly garner interest from NBA teams. James’ jump shooting has been a bit streaky, but the flashes he’s shown suggest that it could become a more consistent weapon.
Caleb Foster | Guard | 6’5” | 202 lbs | Sophomore
Caleb Foster has had a different season compared to the other two players on this list. While his efficiency has dipped, he does seem to be playing more comfortably than he did in his freshman year. Through his first 12 games, he has averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and on steal on somewhat concerning shooting splits of 40.7%/30.8%/57.9% Although he still seems a bit raw and has areas to improve, the flashes of talent he’s shown are undeniable. His fluidity when creating opportunities for himself and others has been evident at times, showcasing what made him such a highly coveted recruit. However, he will need to improve his consistency to make a real push. Regardless of these concerns, his long-term upside remains promising, and NBA teams are likely to view him as an intriguing project player.
