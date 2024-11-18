NBA Draft: Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson Drawing Eyes as Elite Scorers
Now that we've seen multiple games from each freshman in this year’s draft cycle, we have a better sense of some of the most productive prospects.
As teams prepare for invitational tournaments, the level of competition continues to rise in most cases. It typically takes a while for first-year players to find their footing in terms of scoring, but these three freshmen are at the top of the list in points per game for this class. Each of these players has averaged at least 20 points per game, and while this doesn't necessarily guarantee one-and-done careers, it certainly sets them up for interesting paths toward a chance at the NBA.
Let’s take a look at the top three freshmen scorers in the nation who have played a minimum of three games.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6'6" | 190 lbs
Tre Johnson entered this season as one of the best scoring prospects in this class and got off to a hot start, dropping 29 points in Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State. In this first showing, he connected on 50% of his shots from the field, 50% of his three-pointers and 80% of his free throws. Following this eye-catching debut, he scored 28, 19 and 18 points in his next three outings. Currently tied for the 17th-most points per game, he has established himself as one of the top scorers in the nation with consistent efficiency. Johnson seems poised to hear his name called early in the 2025 NBA Draft, but maintaining these high averages throughout the season will only help solidify his place near the top of the first round.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6'6" | 215 lbs
Dylan Harper has been one of the most consistent offensive threats in this class through his first three games of the season, scoring 20, 24 and 20 points. He brings a wide variety of skills to the table, which is the biggest reason he's seen as one of the top prospects. But his scoring has certainly stood out. While Rutgers has yet to face a Power Five opponent, Harper's style of play is promising, and his productivity should continue. Fellow five-star recruit Ace Bailey also made his debut in their most recent game, and adding another elite offensive option should help space the floor and create more opportunities for Harper to attack the lane for easier interior looks.
Robert Hinton | Guard | Harvard | 6'5" | 190 lbs
Robert Hinton is the third-leading scorer in this freshman class at 20 points per game, though he has reached this mark in a different way than the previously mentioned players. While Johnson and Harper have put up big numbers on a nightly basis, Hinton has relied on three major outbursts to boost his average—27 points against Marist, 26 points against Navy and 19 points against American. In his two most recent games, he has been held to eight points in each matchup, but his strong start in the first three games should not be overlooked. Hinton plays in a weaker conference than the other two prospects discussed, so his productivity may not carry as much weight, which could lead to him returning for his sophomore season.
