NBA Draft: Fast Rising Prospects to Monitor on Jan. 16

Danny Wolf, PJ Haggerty, Khalif Battle and Nick Martinelli have all made strong cases for their NBA potential and stand out as some of the most interesting names to monitor in today's loaded slate of college basketball.

Dec 18, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) drives the lane against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Thursday, Jan. 16, several of this year’s most interesting prospects outside the loaded freshman class will get a chance to showcase their fast-rising draft potential. While first-year players like Rutgers’ freshman duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper and Maryland’s Derik Queen are set to steal much of the spotlight, keeping an eye on these four older names offers a fresh perspective on prospects who have not received as much attention. In games spanning the Big Ten, the West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, these players have already built encouraging cases that NBA teams have surely been monitoring.

Let’s take a closer look at four intriguing prospects set to take the floor today and how their games could translate to the NBA.

Danny Wolf | Forward | Michigan | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Junior

Jan 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Danny Wolf has quickly emerged as one of the most unique players in college basketball by combining his 7-foot frame with excellent on-ball skills. His ability to run pick-and-rolls while being remarkably shifty for a player of his size makes him an intriguing prospect. While these bright spots in his game are promising, he still has areas that need improvement ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. If he can raise his free-throw percentage from an underwhelming 59.1% and reduce his turnovers from 3.8 per game, his offensive upside could help him solidify his value at the next level.

PJ Haggerty | Guard | Memphis | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Sophomore

Memphis' PJ Haggerty (4) reacts after the team scored during the game between East Carolina University and University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, January 11, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PJ Haggerty has continued his productive play after breaking out last season for Tulsa. He currently ranks third in the nation in scoring (22.4) with impressive efficiency, shooting 49.5% from the field, 42.3% from three and 83.3% from the free-throw line. While he lacks great size at just 6-foot-3, Haggerty compensates with creativity both on and off the ball to attack taller and longer defenders. In conference play, he has averaged 23.7 points while leading Memphis to a 3-0 start. Maintaining this level of production throughout the season could help him climb even higher on draft boards.

Khalif Battle | Guard | Gonzaga | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Senior

Dec 18, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle (99) shoots the ball against Bucknell Bison forward Ruot Bijiek (22) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 86-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Khalif Battle has shined for Gonzaga's well-rounded roster, regularly showcasing his two-way potential. Adapting to a new role after transferring from Arkansas, he has improved his shooting efficiency while consistently impacting games on both ends of the floor. While Battle occasionally gets out of control on offense, his impressive athleticism suggests he could thrive in the NBA once he refines his feel for when to be aggressive. His jump shooting has been solid, with a 37.1% success rate on 4.9 attempts per game and if this remains effective, his draft value could continue to rise.

Nick Martinelli | Wing | Northwestern | 6’7” | 220 lbs | Junior

Jan 2, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) dribbles against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 84-80. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nick Martinelli has been highly productive for the Wildcats this season. Despite Northwestern’s 1-6 record in Big Ten play, he has posted strong numbers against tough defenses. He currently ranks 15th in the nation in points per game (19.9), shooting 50.4% from the field, 41.5% from three and 69.9% from the free-throw line. While his defensive performance has been inconsistent, his potential as a legitimate wing scorer is promising. Martinelli has recently struggled from deep, shooting a combined 3-of-17 over his last five games. Regaining his shooting touch throughout conference play could be a key factor in boosting his value ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

Published
