NBA Draft: Fast Rising Prospects to Monitor on Jan. 16
On Thursday, Jan. 16, several of this year’s most interesting prospects outside the loaded freshman class will get a chance to showcase their fast-rising draft potential. While first-year players like Rutgers’ freshman duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper and Maryland’s Derik Queen are set to steal much of the spotlight, keeping an eye on these four older names offers a fresh perspective on prospects who have not received as much attention. In games spanning the Big Ten, the West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, these players have already built encouraging cases that NBA teams have surely been monitoring.
Let’s take a closer look at four intriguing prospects set to take the floor today and how their games could translate to the NBA.
Danny Wolf | Forward | Michigan | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Junior
Danny Wolf has quickly emerged as one of the most unique players in college basketball by combining his 7-foot frame with excellent on-ball skills. His ability to run pick-and-rolls while being remarkably shifty for a player of his size makes him an intriguing prospect. While these bright spots in his game are promising, he still has areas that need improvement ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. If he can raise his free-throw percentage from an underwhelming 59.1% and reduce his turnovers from 3.8 per game, his offensive upside could help him solidify his value at the next level.
PJ Haggerty | Guard | Memphis | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Sophomore
PJ Haggerty has continued his productive play after breaking out last season for Tulsa. He currently ranks third in the nation in scoring (22.4) with impressive efficiency, shooting 49.5% from the field, 42.3% from three and 83.3% from the free-throw line. While he lacks great size at just 6-foot-3, Haggerty compensates with creativity both on and off the ball to attack taller and longer defenders. In conference play, he has averaged 23.7 points while leading Memphis to a 3-0 start. Maintaining this level of production throughout the season could help him climb even higher on draft boards.
Khalif Battle | Guard | Gonzaga | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Senior
Khalif Battle has shined for Gonzaga's well-rounded roster, regularly showcasing his two-way potential. Adapting to a new role after transferring from Arkansas, he has improved his shooting efficiency while consistently impacting games on both ends of the floor. While Battle occasionally gets out of control on offense, his impressive athleticism suggests he could thrive in the NBA once he refines his feel for when to be aggressive. His jump shooting has been solid, with a 37.1% success rate on 4.9 attempts per game and if this remains effective, his draft value could continue to rise.
Nick Martinelli | Wing | Northwestern | 6’7” | 220 lbs | Junior
Nick Martinelli has been highly productive for the Wildcats this season. Despite Northwestern’s 1-6 record in Big Ten play, he has posted strong numbers against tough defenses. He currently ranks 15th in the nation in points per game (19.9), shooting 50.4% from the field, 41.5% from three and 69.9% from the free-throw line. While his defensive performance has been inconsistent, his potential as a legitimate wing scorer is promising. Martinelli has recently struggled from deep, shooting a combined 3-of-17 over his last five games. Regaining his shooting touch throughout conference play could be a key factor in boosting his value ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
