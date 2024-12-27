NBA Draft: FAU's Baba Miller Seems to be Finding His Footing After Transferring
With the Florida Atlantic Owls sitting at an unimpressive 7-6, junior forward Baba Miller has put together a stronger season than at any other point in his collegiate career. His elite positional size and high-end upside have always been evident, but his improved feel for the game on both ends has been especially noticeable this season. While he is by no means a finished product, this significant leap before conference play has started is sparking strong conversations about his value leading up to the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s dive into Miller’s impressive start to the season, focusing on some standout performances and the tools that make him such an intriguing prospect.
Through his first 13 games of the season, Miller has averaged 11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks on promising shooting splits of 51% from the field, 39.5% from three and 62.5% from the free-throw line. Every statistical category has improved from his time at Florida State, including his shooting volume and efficiency. Versatile forwards who project as potential wings at the NBA level are rare, especially those with Miller’s unique combination of size, feel for the game and skill set. This combination has contributed to both the flashes of brilliance and areas of inconsistency in his play, making him a player to monitor closely.
Despite the team’s loss to Florida Gulf Coast earlier this season with a final score of 80-78, Miller delivered what was easily his most impressive game as a prospect. He finished with a well-rounded stat line highlighted by a career-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. His shooting was stellar, as he went 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Miller effectively leveraged his size and length, excelling in both on-ball creativity and off-ball opportunities. His shooting in this game stood out, with quick catch-and-shoot conversions and a smooth step-back three from the top of the key.
Miller’s biggest strengths are his defensive upside, versatile offensive game and positional adaptability. With season averages of 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks, he consistently uses his fluidity and length to challenge shots and disrupt passing lanes. While his role at the next level remains uncertain, his ability to switch between guarding threes and fours provides a solid foundation for a defensive skill set that can be further developed.
On the offensive end, Miller’s potential is equally intriguing. Currently shooting a career-high 39.5% from three on a career-high 3.3 attempts per game, his development as a perimeter shooter has been evident. Additionally, he has been effective as a driver, capitalizing on size mismatches and finishing with soft touches in the paint or leveraging his impressive wingspan to complete dunks off drives or put-backs.
In summary, Baba Miller’s growth this season has showcased his potential as a high-upside prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, skill and versatility on both ends of the floor makes him a rare and valuable asset. While there is still room for improvement, particularly in his consistency and role definition, his performances so far suggest that he has only scratched the surface of his potential. With continued development, Miller could solidify himself as a key player to watch in the coming months and a legitimate possibility to show up on draft night.
