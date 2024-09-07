NBA Draft: Five ACC Newcomers To Know Before The Upcoming Season
The ACC is set to be one of the most exciting conferences in the 2025 season, thanks to several top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. Both first-year freshmen and incoming transfers aim to cement their positions as potential first-round selections in the upcoming draft.
Let’s take a look at five of the top new faces in the ACC this season:
Cooper Flagg | Duke | Forward | 6'9" | 205 lbs
Cooper Flagg is widely considered the best prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is a do-it-all forward who uses his physicality, athleticism, and feel for the game to dominate on both ends.
After being named the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year, Flagg enters the season with a lot of hype to live up to. Unlike several projected top picks, he makes a name for himself on the defensive end first. He can guard positions one through five and stands out on tape while switching. His ability to serve as a help defender also allows him to roam effectively and consistently make weak-side blocks. Flagg could very well be the best American defensive prospect since Anthony Davis was selected first in 2012.
Offensively, Flagg can do a little bit of everything but excels at attacking the rim. He makes good reads and finds open teammates extremely well for a player of his size. His shooting form is decent, and he knocks down jumpers with ease due to his ability to elevate above defenders along with his high release point.
Drake Powell | North Carolina | Wing | 6'5" | 185 lbs
Drake Powell has one of the highest motors in the incoming freshman class for the 2025 season. He is a great athlete and a workhorse on the defensive end. His ability to elevate above defenders for finishes and jump shots allows him to create easier looks for himself.
At the moment, his strong suit is getting to the rim. He regularly attacks off the bounce but is more effective as a cutter. As Powell’s handle and confidence improve, his finishing should improve quickly in his freshman season. Skying for defensive rebounds also allows him to run in transition, where he uses his explosiveness to keep defenses on their heels as he drives. Transition opportunities also open the court, allowing him to find open teammates for clean looks.
The jump shot is still a work in progress but seems developed enough to force defenders to close out on him. This allows Powell to use his lightning-quick rip-throughs to blow past his man and create space for himself while driving.
Jalil Bethea | Miami (FL) | Guard | 6'5" | 175 lbs
Jalil Bethea is one of the best shoot-first guards in the 2024 high school class. He’s extremely shifty off the bounce and consistently creates space. He relies on his quickness on both ends of the court and should be able to carry this over into the upcoming season for Miami.
He aims to get to his spot with his shiftiness and has consistent shooting form regardless of the distance, but he will need to speed up his release to continue knocking down shots. When attacking the rim, he elevates well and can throw down dunks, but he often uses mid-air creativity when facing congestion on the interior. He is able to use screens to create offense but will need to show more ability to playmake out of pick-and-roll situations to be considered a true lead guard.
During his freshman year, Bethea may surprise people with how effective he is playing off the ball. He reads defenses well and makes quick cuts to the rim when the defense presses him. While playing in space, he aggressively hunts open areas for catch-and-shoot looks, regardless of how far behind the perimeter they are.
Khaman Maluach | Duke | Forward | 7'2" | 250 lbs
Khaman Maluach is a powerful and mobile big man who is still developing but has shown incredible flashes leading into his freshman season. He possesses a rare blend of size and skill that allows him to make defenses uncomfortable. His defense is currently the most well-rounded aspect of his game, but he still has a ways to go before becoming an all-around player.
On the offensive end, he has shown flashes of being a versatile weapon, as he is not afraid to stretch the floor. He was able to knock down a wide variety of jumpers but also had many significant misses during the past season in the Basketball Africa League. Maluach’s primary role on offense is as a play-finisher, whether catching passes in the interior or getting second looks off offensive boards.
His defense is very impressive; he uses his great length and verticality to challenge and block shots. He moves his feet well but has been overly aggressive while defending quicker opponents. This issue should be addressed relatively quickly at Duke, and he has the potential to become one of the best interior defenders in the ACC.
Cade Tyson | North Carolina | Forward | 6'7" | 205 lbs
Cade Tyson was one of the top transfers during the past offseason and seems to have found the perfect fit in North Carolina. He has good size and strength, as well as a versatile offensive game. Whether he is playing on the interior or knocking down catch-and-shoot threes, he knows his role very well and excels by playing his game.
Last season, Tyson played for Belmont, where he had a very productive season and was named to the Mountain West Conference second team. In a more limited role with the Tar Heels this season, he should see more open looks from deep. He is a good passer and will be able to rack up more assists while playing with a more talented North Carolina roster.
In his first two seasons at Belmont, Tyson shot above 40% from deep in each campaign. A third consecutive season of such shooting would solidify him as one of the best set shooters in all of college basketball. He could serve a similar role to how Brady Manek was used for the 2022 Tar Heels team. Tyson is one of the best role players in all of college basketball and should make a significant impact quickly.
