NBA Draft: Five Big 12 Newcomers To Know Before Upcoming Season
As one of the strongest conferences in college basketball over the past few seasons, the Big 12 remains a very interesting conference filled with several of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. Both first-year freshmen and incoming transfers aim to cement their positions in the upcoming draft as potential first-round selections.
Let’s take a look at five of the top new faces in the Big 12 this season:
VJ Edgecombe | Baylor | Guard | 6-foot-5 | 180 lbs
VJ Edgecombe is one of the most exciting prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft and aims to compete for a top-three selection. He has a well-rounded game and has already demonstrated the ability to perform against high levels of competition.
Edgecombe is an explosive athlete who excels in the open court. He rarely backs down from taller defenders challenging him at the rim. While his jump shot is not fully developed yet, his form is solid and he does an excellent job of getting to his spots on the court. Mid-range pull-ups are one of Edgecombe’s more reliable scoring options at the moment and bodes well for his potential as a long-range shooter.
Defensively, he is a menace on the perimeter and wreaks constant havoc in passing lanes as well as when he is the primary defender. He seems to be a great fit with Scott Drew at Baylor, which should definitely help his draft prospects.
Egor Demin | BYU | Wing | 6-foot-8 | 190 lbs
Egor Demin is one of the most unique freshmen set to make his debut this season. He combines the play style of a guard with the physique of a forward, so it will be interesting to see how he is utilized in the Cougar offense. The most likely scenario for Demin’s freshman year is for him to serve as a connective piece out of the high post and along the wing.
He has one of the highest basketball IQs in the draft class and frequently makes impressive cross-court passes. Navigating defenses seems second nature for Demin, though he can struggle at times when dribbling around quicker guards. He can score from all three levels but has been somewhat inconsistent from three-point range. This should improve quickly for a player of his caliber and could be a significant swing factor for NBA teams.
Defensively, Demin uses his long arms to create issues for opponents. He will need to add weight to compete more effectively inside but functions well in team defenses that rely on help.
Joson Sanon | Arizona State | Guard | 6-foot-5 | 185 lbs
Joson Sanon is an electric guard with room to grow as a prospect who reclassified into the 2024 high school class. He is an explosive athlete but primarily poses a threat as a spot-up shooter. Sanon moves very well off-ball and stays ready to shoot.
He aggressively attacks the rim and prefers to finish with two-handed dunks. While he does most of his damage playing off-ball, Sanon has shown the ability to play as a lead guard with good vision and creative self-creation. It seems unlikely that he will lead the offense frequently as a freshman, but teams should not be surprised if he steps into that role at certain points during the season.
Sanon disrupts opposing offenses at the top of the key and creates fast-break opportunities for his team. Running the court in transition seems effortless for him, and this should transition smoothly into his freshman season.
AJ Storr | Kansas | Wing | 6-foot-7 | 205 lbs
AJ Storr was one of the top transfers in all of college basketball and has found a good fit with Kansas. Playing for one of the top programs in basketball history, Storr should attract more attention this season than he did last year. After earning a spot on the 2024 All-Big Ten Second Team, Storr has laid a solid foundation to build upon for the upcoming season.
Storr has excellent positional size and versatility for an NBA prospect but will need to improve his shooting numbers to boost his draft stock. He is capable of scoring from all three levels and can continue to enhance his productivity in a more effective offensive system at Kansas.
One aspect that Storr will need to improve is his defensive activity. He sometimes gets lost and is beaten backdoor too frequently. When fully engaged, he uses his physicality and athleticism to make stops. The defensive side of his game could significantly impact his draft potential, but if he focuses on this aspect, he has a chance to be one of the top upperclassmen selected in the upcoming draft.
JT Toppin | Texas Tech | Forward | 6-foot-9 | 210 lbs
JT Toppin is one of the top returning sophomores in all of college basketball. Many expected him to enter the draft after his productive freshman season, but transferring to Texas Tech presents Toppin with the opportunity to expand his game and improve his draft stock for the 2025 draft.
He is a strong and athletic forward with a very high motor, which he uses to fight for offensive rebounds and putback dunks. While he does elevate above defenders at times, his strong suit last season was his soft touch around the rim. He shot a solid 34% from deep on limited attempts, but it would not be surprising if this improved in his second year. Although there is not a direct correlation between free-throw shooting and three-point shooting, his 56% free-throw shooting in year one could be seen as an area of concern.
Defensively, Toppin is an anchor on the interior and contests shots well both on and off the ball. He has the mobility to be a switchable defender and has impressed with his ability to close out on shooters despite starting deep in the paint.
