NBA Draft: Five of the Top Prospects Have Wasted no Time Declaring Themselves
With high-powered matchups becoming more and more common as the season progresses, we have gotten better looks at some of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the order of most big boards is still somewhat up in the air, several players are consistently found near the top.
Headlined by Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers freshman duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Egor Demin and Tre Johnson have lived up to the hype and look like clear-cut top-ten players that NBA teams are surely very interested in. Let’s take a look at how these players have stood out in recent play and how their games are projected to translate to the NBA level.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6-foot-9 | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg has been considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 draft class for quite some time and has shown why up to this point in the season. He has great size and athleticism, with an elite level of two-way versatility. His game does not necessarily project as a primary scoring option, but rather as an extremely unique defender with plenty of other tools to make a high-level impact. Flagg currently leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, which stands out even more considering how impressive their roster is. He has struggled with late-game turnovers in a few close games, but it is important to remember how young he is and that he is often-times being used outside of his comfort zone at this point.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6-foot-6 | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has consistently put up big numbers this year and has looked more impressive with each showing. He has scored 14 points or more in every game, including averaging 36.5 points in his previous two outings against Notre Dame and Alabama. Harper is an elite scoring guard and appears to have some of the best footwork of any guard in recent drafts. His positional size allows him to show his feel for the game after getting into the paint, where he patiently dissects the defense. His passing ability is also very impressive, which raises his offensive ceiling and has propelled him into contention for the No. 1 spot in the upcoming draft.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6-foot-10 | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is an exciting wing who has more glaring questions than Flagg and Harper but has the ability to become an elite scoring option. At 6-foot-10, he has great size and an impressive skill set to score both off-ball and off the dribble. Many have voiced concerns about him settling for tough, contested jumpers, but his ability to hit these shots is hard to ignore. Bailey’s defensive instincts have looked better than anticipated, as he has done a solid job of coming away with steals. His road to reaching his full potential may be a little longer than expected coming into the year, but this rare blend of size and skill is undeniable, and it is hard to imagine him sliding too far in the upcoming draft.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6-foot-9 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin is one of the most well-rounded prospects in this class in terms of his offensive game. Guards of this height rarely play with this level of control, but Demin has shown the ability to use his length to his advantage with intriguing fluidity. He can score from all three levels and has potentially the best passing vision in this class. His defensive role at the NBA level is still up in the air, but he has shown lead-guard upside that could become effective early in his rookie season. His ability to control nearly every aspect of the game offensively projects him to hear his name called early in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6-foot-6 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson has looked like one of the top scorers in this class and has made a clear impact for Texas as a legitimate three-level threat. His ability to create looks for himself in isolation is very promising for his long-term potential. Johnson has wasted no time declaring himself a lethal scoring option for the Longhorns while showcasing his confidence both on and off the ball. His defensive tools are not as evident, but he does a good job of reading opponents and making quick decisions, which offers hope for continued development in that area. If Johnson is able to add more strength and weight, he has all the tools to carry his offensive success over to a higher level of competition.
