NBA Draft: Florida State's Jamir Watkins Continues Making Two-Way Impact
Having entered this season as one of the most highly-regarded upperclassmen prospects, Florida State’s Jamir Watkins has steadily produced solid stat lines. His scoring has been a consistent factor throughout the year, and his recent stretch of rebounding and defense has been especially promising. Coming off his fourth 20-point game in ACC play, Watkins seems to have solidified himself as one of the conference’s most productive prospects.
Let’s break down Watkins’ impressive season up to this point, focusing on his strong play as of late.
Through his first 20 games of this season, Watkins has averaged 18.6 points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 43.5% from the field, 34.7% from three and 75.2% from the free-throw line. He has good positional size, solid athletic fluidity and a wide variety of defensive tools that have drawn the attention of NBA teams. While his efficiency as a scorer and ball handler has occasionally struggled, he has built a strong case to hear his name called in the upcoming NBA draft.
Watkins’ ability to score at a high volume has been a standout quality this year. He has scored 20 or more points on seven occasions, including a stretch of four consecutive games between Dec. 7 and Dec. 21. He has demonstrated the ability to score from all three levels but looks most effective when attacking out of the triple threat. Whether he capitalizes on these opportunities by knocking down jumpers or blowing by his defender to finish at the rim, he consistently makes quick, decisive plays.
Watkins has also shown growth as a rebounder, tying his season-high with eight rebounds in three of his last four outings. Although rebounding hasn’t been a dominant aspect of his game, this recent uptick indicates continued improvement. He has excelled at aggressively attacking missed shots on the interior and tracking down long rebounds to create quick transition opportunities.
Defensively, Watkins has made an impact in multiple ways. Whether serving as the primary defender or lurking off-ball, his reactivity and impressive ground coverage have stood out. He has recorded at least one steal in all but one of his conference games so far, including two steals in each of his last three outings.
As the season progresses, Watkins has positioned himself as one of the most dynamic and promising prospects in the ACC. His ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game, combined with his physical tools and potential for further growth, makes him a compelling player to watch heading into the NBA draft. If he continues his strong play, there’s little doubt that he willl draw increasing attention from scouts and decision-makers at the next level.
