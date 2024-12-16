NBA Draft: Florida State's Jamir Watkins Continues to Build on Plug-and-Play Potential
As the Florida State Seminoles have gotten off to an 8-3 start to the season, senior wing Jamir Watkins has shown impressive growth as an all-around player. Despite being an older prospect, his upside and two-way versatility have consistently shined as he makes his final push toward the NBA draft. Watkins was a late bloomer after transferring from VCU to Florida State last season and seems to have made a concerted effort to continue improving.
Let’s dive into Watkins’ play so far this season, breaking down some of the most translatable aspects of his game.
Through his first 11 games of the season, Watkins has averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks. He has clearly taken over as his team’s most productive scorer while still regularly locking in on tough matchups with his opponents’ best scorer. He has scored 14 points or more in ten of his 11 outings this season, including a season-high 30 points in a win over Rice early in the year. Watkins has also consistently demonstrated his defensive impact, recording at least one steal in all but two games.
Watkins reminded people of his value as a prospect in his most recent performance. Leading the Seminoles to a 77-64 victory over Tulane, Watkins finished with 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block on shooting splits of 50%/33%/82.6%. This may have been his best showing of the season in terms of his all-around game, as he made significant contributions in several areas. He made a number of impressive reads as a passer and did an excellent job of consistently running pick-and-rolls, as well as spotting cutters from the perimeter. In terms of scoring, his catch-and-shoot mechanics continued to look clean and effective, but he was at his best attacking the basket. Defensively, he seemed to be everywhere, cutting off driving and passing lanes effortlessly. He has been excellent at contesting jump shooters throughout the year, and while this was a consistent factor due to his long reach and quick feet, his block was a result of perfectly timing his opponent's shot from the perimeter.
Watkins’ physical tools are among the most promising aspects of his game, especially when combined with his feel for the game. At 6-foot-7 with an impressive wingspan of 6-foot-10.75, he has a solid frame for an NBA wing. His physicality shines across the floor, particularly defensively. He has been an effective defender both on and off the ball in each of the past two years and would be capable of making an immediate impact at the NBA level.
While he has maintained his strengths from last year, Watkins has also made improvements that have raised his ceiling even higher. His scoring output has been more impressive and consistent, and his newfound ability to draw fouls has been eye-opening. He is currently attempting ten free throws per game, and while he is converting a somewhat average 72.7% of these attempts, his ability to force opponents into foul trouble and create easy looks at the line highlights his instincts.
Despite still struggling with turnovers and foul trouble, Watkins appears much more prepared for the NBA than he did last season. There are still plenty of games left for him to clean up the messier aspects of his game, but his strong two-way versatility and natural feel for the game have made a compelling case for him to be one of the best plug-and-play prospects in the 2025 NBA draft.
