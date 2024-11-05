NBA Draft: Freshmen and Transfers to Watch in College Basketball Today
While Monday offered our first look at many draft prospects in college, several teams will kick off their seasons today, providing a first glimpse of potential selections for the 2025 NBA Draft. With a much less crowded day of action, viewing these players should be much easier. Let's take a quick look at several freshmen and transfers who could hear their names called on draft night.
Egor Demin | Wing | BYU | 6-foot-9 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin is a long, smart player who can make his impact felt all over the court. He has great vision as a playmaker and excels with the ball in his hands. During BYU’s preseason, he did not focus much on scoring but rather showcased his ability to set up his teammates, finishing a blowout win over Colorado Christian with a game-high 11 assists. His scoring could improve as the season progresses, but he appears to be one of the more intriguing debuts in this first week of action.
Kanon Catchings | Forward | BYU | 6-foot-9 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Kanon Catchings joins the Wildcats after a productive season with Overtime Elite and has looked ready to contribute early on. He averaged 14 points last season, and in BYU’s exhibition against Colorado Christian, he led the way by scoring 19 points. He can stretch the floor but really stands out with his athleticism in transition. While most draft boards are lower on him at the moment, he could quickly rise if his scoring continues to impress.
Joson Sanon | Guard | Arizona State | 6-foot-5 | 195 lbs | Freshman
Joson Sanon is a scoring threat with great physical tools that could make a noticeable two-way impact throughout his freshman year. After reclassifying to the 2024 recruitment class, he is a young prospect who seems to have a long runway for development. If given the opportunity to shoot the ball consistently, Sanon has a chance to put up strong scoring numbers and work his way up draft boards ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jayden Quaintance | Forward | Arizona State | 6-foot-9 | 225 lbs | Freshman
Jayden Quaintance looks to begin his freshman season by showcasing his elite athleticism on the interior. He stood out while playing for Overtime Elite last season, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds against decent competition. His ability to stretch the floor on offense showed up in flashes, but it should not be relied on too heavily this season. He has a reported wingspan of 7-foot-3, which is a promising long-term tool for developing his defensive impact.
JT Toppin | Forward | Texas Tech | 6-foot-9 | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin transferred to Texas Tech following a productive freshman season at New Mexico. He is a very good athlete who works aggressively on the interior while battling for rebounds. He averaged just under a double-double last season and could very well increase his numbers in his second year. His shooting is his biggest question mark; although he stretched the floor to the perimeter, he struggled with three-point consistency. Converting just 56% of his free throws last season, Toppin should be able to improve this and show that his development still has room to grow.
Coleman Hawkins | Forward | Kansas State | 6’10” | 230 lbs | Senior
Coleman Hawkins has had an impressive career up to this point while playing for Illinois. Having transferred to Kansas State for his senior season, this new opportunity will allow him to expand his game and continue working his way into draft conversations. His three-point shooting took a substantial leap last season, as he connected on 36.9% of his four attempts per game. Although he is an older prospect, his offensive versatility and year-to-year development make him one of the more promising upperclassmen prospects in college basketball.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.