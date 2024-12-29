NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Freshmen Prospects Making Noise With Shot Blocking Tools

While several freshmen have started making strong cases with flashes of defensive upside, these six prospects have emeraged as some of the most interesting shot-blockers in the nation.

Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance (21) looks for a rebound against St. Thomas during the second half at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.
Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance (21) looks for a rebound against St. Thomas during the second half at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Having seen enough from this year’s freshman class to assess how players impact games, some of the top shot blockers can be found among first-year players. Whether these players are centers, forwards or guards, their timing and instincts for challenging opponents at the rim have been very impressive.

While we won’t be diving into every freshman who has showcased skill as a rim protector, let’s take a look at six first-year players who have demonstrated a unique defensive skill set.

Jayden Quaintance | Center | Arizona State | 6’9” | 225 lbs

Nov 10, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) rebounds the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 88-80. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance is one of the youngest freshmen in the nation. Although he won’t be eligible for the draft until 2026, he has quickly emerged as an extremely promising prospect. He currently ranks second in the nation in blocks per game (3.5) and boasts the 15th-highest block percentage (12.2%). Quaintance’s all-around game has improved significantly in recent weeks, and if this progress continues into next season, he should be one of the most highly regarded players in the 2026 NBA draft.

Thomas Sorber | Center | Georgetown | 6’10” | 255 lbs

Dec 14, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Thomas Sorber has been one of the biggest breakout players in college basketball this year. While his scoring has received much of the attention, his defensive upside is undeniable. He effectively uses his strong frame and length to challenge shots, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Sorber has recorded two or more blocks in all but four of the 13 games he has played so far, showcasing his promising two-way potential for the NBA.

Moustapha Thiam | Center | UCF | 7’2” | 235 lbs

Jan 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; A general view of CFE Federal Credit Union Arena as the National Anthem is played before the start of a game between the UCF Knights and Connecticut Huskies. The Connecticut Huskies won 84-48. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-Imagn Images / Phil Sears-Imagn Images

Moustapha Thiam has been one of the best shot blockers in this class, using his elite size to consistently protect the paint. He currently averages the sixth-most blocks per game (2.8) and ranks 12th in block percentage (12.6%). Thiam has recorded five or more blocks in three separate games this season, and as his minutes continue to increase, these numbers are likely to climb even higher.

Magoon Gwath | Center | San Diego State | 7’0” | 205 lbs

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0) blocks a shot by California Golden Bears guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (left) during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Magoon Gwath has demonstrated a versatile game early in the season, but his shot-blocking has been the standout feature. He is currently tied for third in blocks per game (3.2) and leads the nation in block percentage (17.2%). While Gwath has shown flashes of his ability to stretch the floor on offense, his defensive tools are incredibly promising and should continue to attract NBA interest.

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs

Nov 4, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) has his shot blocked by Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe is a clear outlier on this list due to his rare ability to contest interior players as a 6-foot-5 guard. His athleticism is elite, playing a key role in his averages of 1.3 blocks and 2.5 steals per game. His excellent timing and willingness to elevate through crowds make him valuable. As mentioned, players with his level of vertical explosiveness are exceedingly rare.

Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) blocks a shot by Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (2) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg entered this season as a highly versatile defender and has certainly lived up to the hype. He has been a key figure in Duke’s impressive defense, leading the team in several statistical categories, including blocks (1.3 per game). Flagg has a natural feel for challenging opponents at the rim, both on and off the ball. He also uses his instincts, mobility, and length to contest and disrupt jump shooters along the perimeter.

