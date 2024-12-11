NBA Draft: Freshmen Prospects Steal the Show With Big Impact on Dec. 10
Several high-value freshman prospects took to the floor on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and stole the show with big-time performances. With each of these strong showings leading to wins for their teams, it’s clear these outings made a major impact. Whether the games were against mid-major programs or ranked opponents, the level of play from each of these prospects surely caught the eyes of NBA teams and could help propel them up draft boards ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a look at the five most impressive performances from freshman prospects on Tuesday and how these players have built strong cases for their NBA translatability:
Khaman Maluach | Center | Duke | 7’2” | 250 lbs
Khaman Maluach has not had the season that most had expected from him, but this outing in a 72-46 victory over Incarnate Word was one of his strongest performances. He finished the game with a game-high 17 points along with seven rebounds. Maluach’s playing time has started to drop as the season has progressed, but he did a great job of using his size and length to make his impact felt here. He is still a developing prospect, so big performances shouldn’t be expected on a consistent basis, but being able to make an impact when given opportunities should still be promising for his upside.
Boogie Fland | Guard | Arkansas | 6’2” | 175 lbs
Boogie Fland led the Razorbacks to an 89-87 victory over No. 14 Michigan with a team-high 20 points, seven assists, one rebound, and two steals. He has been one of the most productive freshman guards in the nation so far and continued showcasing his strong play here. He shined by getting into the paint both in the half-court and in transition, where he finished with soft touch and creativity. Fland does a great job of attacking off the dribble before deciding whether to score or find open teammates for easier looks. He seems like a lock to go early in the first round due to his offensive skill set and lateral athleticism, but continuing to put up big performances in tough matchups could help him go as high as the top 10.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6’6” | 200 lbs
Kasparas Jakucionis has quickly solidified himself as one of the best guards in all of college basketball with a very translatable style of play. He shined in an 86-80 victory over No. 20 Wisconsin, scoring 24 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out five assists and collecting one steal, all on shooting splits of 53.3%/50%/100%. Jakucionis plays with great pace and control, doing a fantastic job of getting into the lane and using impressive footwork to dissect the defense. After his driving lanes were taken away, his ability to knock down threes off movement and off the dribble looked elite in this outing. He plays a very versatile game, and when combined with his positional size at 6-foot-6, he has made a strong case to potentially be selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6’6” | 215 lbs
Dylan Harper has been remarkable this season and has made a strong case to be selected in the top two. In this 80-76 victory over Penn State, Harper finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. His offensive game shined with consistent shooting from deep and impressive touch in the paint. He played with a great scoring feel and rarely forced action while running the show at a much higher level than is typically seen from freshmen. At the moment, he looks like a lock to be selected in the top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft, but continuing this strong play could intensify his push to be the first name called.
Donnie Freeman | Forward | Syracuse | 6’9” | 205 lbs
Donnie Freeman had one of his best games of the season in a 102-85 victory over Albany. He scored a career-high 24 points while also adding eight rebounds, one assist and one block, and connecting on 4-of-4 from deep. Freeman dominated as a play-finisher near the rim, using his length and quick-twitch athleticism to elevate above the defense. His blend of mobility and size was hard to miss in this outing, backing up what has made many scouts so interested in him. While the jump shooting efficiency here was a small sample, it should offer hope that this will improve over time and could very well end up being a major selling point in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.