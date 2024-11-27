NBA Draft: Freshmen Reserves Shine on Monday, Nov. 25
While this week is headlined by invitationals, several teams played unrelated games on Monday, Nov. 25, which provided a good look at freshmen who made impacts off the bench. Starting lineups are fluid in college basketball, so whether these players remain reserves is still up in the air.
The three players highlighted here are not necessarily under-the-radar prospects in terms of draft buzz, and they could continue gaining momentum if their level of play remains strong. Let’s dive into the performances of John Mobley Jr., Will Riley and Karter Knox on Monday and discuss their value as we approach the 2025 NBA Draft.
John Mobley Jr. | Guard | Ohio State | 6'1" | 175 lbs
John Mobley Jr. has made an early impact in his collegiate career thanks to his offensive feel and elite shooting ability. He got hot on Monday in a 102-69 victory over Green Bay, scoring 14 points and adding four steals. Mobley Jr. has been an efficient scorer all season, so this performance was no surprise. He moves exceptionally well off the ball, regularly finding open spots for catch-and-shoot opportunities. He has one of the quickest releases in this draft class and can knock down shots consistently from well beyond the perimeter.
He currently leads the Buckeyes in scoring (15.2 points per game) while boasting an impressive three-point percentage of 59.2%. His fit at the NBA level seems to be that of a dead-eye floor spacer. Along with his shooting, Mobley Jr. has also shown flashes of being able to attack closeouts off the dribble and has established himself as a pesky defender with good instincts, racking up steals.
Will Riley | Wing | Illinois | 6'8" | 180 lbs
Will Riley started the season with a historic 31-point performance, and while his productivity has slowed somewhat, he has remained effective. He still leads the Fighting Illini in scoring with 17.1 points per game, despite being a reserve up to this point. In his most recent game on Monday against Little Rock, Riley contributed 13 points, two rebounds and one assist. This was his second-lowest scoring game of the season, but it still provided a glimpse of his potential. Riley continues to impress with his combination of size and on-ball creativity.
Riley can do a bit of everything, but his efficient three-point shooting stands out as a major strength. As mentioned, he’s creative with the ball in his hands and could develop into a connective playmaker. He has the potential to play along the perimeter and also serve as a versatile forward as he adds weight and strength.
Karter Knox | Wing | Arkansas | 6'6" | 220 lbs
Karter Knox has not had as strong a start to his freshman season as the previously mentioned players, but his most recent performance was by far his best. In a dominant 109-35 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, Knox posted 21 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. He hasn’t had a consistent role on the star-studded Razorbacks roster, but this extended look against lower-level competition could be exactly what he needed. Knox is a physical wing with versatility on both ends of the floor. He earned a reputation as a valuable recruit throughout his high school career thanks to his impressive shot-making, ability to compete in the paint and solid on-ball feel.
Knox has slipped down many draft boards due to his lack of production so far, but his long-term upside is undeniable. If he forgoes the idea of being a one-and-done, Knox could become an intriguing second-year prospect with more opportunity to showcase his game. His versatility and ability to fill multiple roles would make him a compelling prospect, but he will need more chances to demonstrate these skills to really attract attention at the next level.
