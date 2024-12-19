NBA Draft: Georgetown's Micah Peavy Shows Versatility vs. Creighton
Following Georgetown’s 81-57 victory over Creighton on Thursday, Dec. 18, most had assumed this game would be highlighted by the big-man matchup between Ryan Kalkbrenner and Thomas Sorber. However, this quickly changed due to an all-around showing from Georgetown’s senior wing, Micah Peavy. He has had a solid season up to this point, but his dominant performance last night may have been enough to start a conversation about him not receiving enough credit as a draft prospect.
Let’s dive into Peavy’s strong outing against Creighton and his play this season as a whole.
Through his first 11 games of the season, Peavy has averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 3.2 steals on shooting splits of 46.9%/35.7%/73.9%. He has made a very versatile two-way impact on a nightly basis, which, when combined with his intriguing frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, has sparked an extremely interesting conversation surrounding him. His mobility and athleticism for a player of his size appear translatable to the NBA, but it is his basketball IQ and feel for the game that could draw attention from NBA teams.
His performance against Creighton was one of, if not the, most versatile performances of the year, as he finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and one block. He truly looked dominant in nearly every aspect of the game, regularly creating fast-break opportunities for both himself and his teammates. Not only did he showcase an ability to impact the game physically, but his quick decision-making also shined brightly as he made reads as the defense adjusted, both in the half-court and in transition.
Peavy is currently in the top three for the Hoyas in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, leading them to a strong start this season. His consistent production has been very promising for his translatability to the NBA level. While he is effective in nearly every aspect of his game, the two most promising elements have been his defensive versatility and positional playmaking.
Defensively, he ranks third in the nation at 3.2 steals per game and has excelled as a disruptor, both on and off the ball. His physical tools have also allowed him to expand his impact from the perimeter into the lane, where he competes with larger opponents near the rim. Peavy has recorded three or more steals in seven games this season, highlighting his consistency in making major impacts. He projects as an effective defender against wings at the next level, but his ability to switch onto guards and interior players adds tremendous value in today’s NBA, especially when combined with his versatile offensive game.
In addition to his solid scoring ability from all three levels, Peavy has impressed with his passing. While he does not typically serve as the primary initiator, his ability to consistently connect as a secondary playmaker is among the best from wings in college basketball. He has recorded four or more assists in all but four games this season and regularly finds teammates, whether off the dribble or with quick extra passes during offensive sets.
Peavy’s growth and performance this season have positioned him as a player worth keeping a close eye on. While still somewhat under the radar in draft discussions, his all-around skill set, defensive versatility and unselfish playmaking make him a compelling prospect for the next level. If he continues to build on his early-season success, the conversation surrounding him could shift dramatically, turning what was once a quiet draft story into a breakout narrative.
