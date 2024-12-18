Georgia's Asa Newell Gaining Attention as a High Upside Forward
With the 2025 NBA draft class looking loaded with intriguing young talent, one of the most exciting prospects is Georgia's forward Asa Newell. He fits the fast-rising mold of a lengthy, versatile player with shooting upside, but brings much more to the table than just physical tools and potential. Although he is still working on finding his full offensive game, he has consistently shown promising flashes that bode well for his continued development.
Let’s take a closer look at Newell’s play so far this season, breaking down the key aspects of his game that have helped him emerge as one of the top prospects in college basketball.
Newell has been one of the biggest factors in Georgia’s 9-1 start to the year, leading the Bulldogs in both points and rebounds. Through his first ten games, he has averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks on shooting splits of 57.3%/21.7%/65.6%. He has excelled as both a play finisher and rim protector, but it’s his versatility on both ends that has catapulted him into more elite draft conversations. The three key areas we’ll dive into are his three-point shooting, defensive versatility and the intriguing flashes he has shown while attacking off the dribble.
Starting with his most glaring concern, shooting from deep has been underwhelming so far. While he connected on just 2-of-15 attempts through his first six games, he has since gone 3-of-8 in his last four. His mechanics have looked clean all season, and lately, he’s been taking more in-rhythm attempts. The majority of his shots have come from catch-and-shoot situations, which points to solid shot selection. As mentioned, his form looks good, and he seems confident taking these shots, so it appears to be only a matter of time before his shooting improves.
Defensively, Newell has been very effective. He is at his best when using his fluid movements to get into position, and then leveraging his length and vertical explosiveness to challenge shots at the rim. More than just his shot-blocking ability, his fluidity allows him to slide through traffic and maneuver around bigger opponents. Outside of his rim protection, he excels at reading the offense, taking smart risks to poke the ball away or jump passing lanes for steals.
As for his most promising flashes, Newell has shown an ability to make impressive plays off the dribble. While this skill has been more evident against interior defenders who step too far out, he hasn’t yet displayed this ability consistently against guard and wing defenders on the perimeter. However, if he continues to develop this aspect of his game, it could become a powerful tool at the next level. Pairing this with his outside scoring could make him a walking mismatch as a three-level threat. While it remains a work in progress, the flashes he’s shown thus far are undeniable and bode well for his long-term potential.
In conclusion, Asa Newell’s combination of length, versatility and emerging skills make him one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA draft class. Though his shooting and perimeter play are still developing, his defensive impact and flashes of offensive creativity suggest that he has the potential to become a complete, three-level player at the next level. If he can continue refining his game, particularly his outside shooting and self-creation, he could easily rise further up draft boards in the coming months.
