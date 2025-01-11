NBA Draft: Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard's Strengths and Weaknesses to Monitor
As one of the best passers in college basketball, Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard has consistently demonstrated impressive vision and playmaking creativity through the Bulldogs’ 13-4 start to the season. He has been an impactful lead guard throughout his collegiate career, and in this final year of eligibility, he has defied the odds as an undersized guard to raise his draft value. While his upside is primarily credited to his passing, and rightfully so, his improved defensive instincts and three-point efficiency are also aspects of his game that deserve attention.
Let’s examine Ryan Nembhard’s impressive play this year and break down his most glaring strengths and concerns as the 2025 NBA draft approaches.
At the midpoint of the season, Nembhard’s nightly impact has solidified his position as one of the best passers in the nation. He is currently averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the field, 36.5% from three and 82.1% on free throws. Not only is Nembhard leading his team in assists and steals, but he also ranks No. 1 in the nation for assists. Though not the most explosive athlete and undersized for his position, his on-ball feel and ability to orchestrate the offense in both half-court sets and transition have been highly impressive. When considering his NBA potential, several strengths and weaknesses stand out every time he takes the court.
Starting with his strengths, the two most striking aspects of his game are his playmaking feel and improved defensive instincts. As mentioned, Nembhard leads the nation in assists per game (9.6) and has recorded a team-high number of assists in 16 of Gonzaga’s first 17 games. He boasts a career-high assist percentage of 40.2%, which ranks seventh in the nation, and the second-highest assists-per-40-minutes mark at 10.8. Having already logged double-digit assists in 10 games this season, including a career-high 14 in a win over Davidson, his ability to consistently set the table for his teammates has been undeniable.
Defensively, Nembhard has shown notable growth in his effectiveness. Averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game, his consistency as a disruptor has stood out, with at least one steal in all but three games so far. As a smaller guard with a slight frame, his focus on being a pesky presence both on and off the ball will be key to making an impact defensively at the NBA level.
However, concerns about his frame are not the only questions surrounding his game. The most significant issue is his scoring ability and how it might translate to the next level. While he has averaged double-digit points in all four of his collegiate seasons, his efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has been inconsistent. His shooting splits of 42.9%/36.5%/82.1% are solid overall, but his performance in high-volume games has been less encouraging. In the seven games where he attempted 10 or more shots, he has shot just 37% from the field (33-of-89). Additionally, his three-point shooting in those games has been a concern, connecting on only 5-of-26 attempts (19.2%). While Nembhard excels at running an offense, creating comfortable scoring opportunities for himself has been a challenge and will need significant improvement ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
As the season progresses, Ryan Nembhard has firmly established himself as one of college basketball’s premier playmakers and a rising prospect in the 2025 NBA draft. His court vision, unselfishness and improved defensive instincts make him a valuable asset, but questions about his scoring consistency and ability to handle the physical demands of the NBA remain. If he can continue to address these concerns while showcasing his elite passing, he could prove to be a valuable addition to an NBA roster and carve out a meaningful role at the next level.
