NBA Draft: Gonzaga's Well-Rounded Roster Shines in Victory Over Indiana
Following their first defeat of the season against West Virginia at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga bounced back with a big win over Indiana.
This game provided a great look at several intriguing prospects who not only had solid outings, but have also shown impressive flashes up to this point in the season. The Bulldogs’ rosters of the past few years may have been lined with more potential first-round-level talent, but this well-rounded squad features a handful of prospects who will likely get an opportunity to showcase their versatility at the next level.
These four players are all in their senior season, so this is their final chance to make a name for themselves. While they may not stand out as much as typical draft prospects, their ability to serve a role in a system alongside each other is intriguing. Let’s take a look at a few of the top performers from this bounce-back victory and highlight how their games could translate to the next level.
Khalif Battle | Guard | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Senior
Khalif Battle has steadily gained momentum as a draft prospect throughout this season. He has led Gonzaga in scoring up to this point and had a solid showing in this game, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Battle has been an impressive scorer for the majority of his collegiate career, excelling at all three levels of scoring. He has also taken advantage of his new role at Gonzaga to show more consistent defensive flashes.
Ryan Nembhard | Guard | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
Ryan Nembhard is one of the top table-setters in the nation and did a great job of showcasing this against Indiana. He tallied an impressive 13 assists while also adding 11 points, two rebounds and five steals. While Nembhard may not be a prototypical NBA guard, he has a well-refined playstyle that could translate well into a bench role due to his efficient jump shooting and high basketball IQ.
Nolan Hickman | Guard | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Senior
Nolan Hickman has been an interesting offensive weapon for the Bulldogs this season and has stepped up in their two matchups against ranked opponents. In this game against Indiana, he finished with 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hickman returned to Gonzaga after a solid junior season and seems to be making the most of his final year of eligibility by playing a smart brand of basketball. He possesses an intriguing combination of efficient three-point shooting and a soft touch around the rim.
Michael Ajayi | Wing | 6’7” | 228 lbs | Senior
Michael Ajayi entered this season as one of the top prospects on this team. While he has had a slow start, his flashes of versatility have still been evident. This was one of his best showings of the year, as he added 15 points, nine rebounds and one steal. Ajayi has solid physical tools and a good feel for both sides of the ball. After transferring to Gonzaga from Pepperdine, it should not be too surprising that it has taken some time for him to find his footing in this new role against tougher competition. Despite a drop in productivity, he continues to demonstrate the potential that made him one of the top transfers in the nation.
