NBA Draft: Illinois' Kylan Boswell Showing Two-Way Versatility
As the Illinois Fighting Illini head into conference play with a 9-3 record, much of the attention has been focused on their talented freshmen, Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley. While these young players have stood out, transfer junior guard Kylan Boswell has quietly made significant strides, building on his impressive sophomore season at Arizona. His yearly averages so far may not jump off the page, but the versatile impact he has made on a nightly basis is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
Let’s dive into Boswell’s strong start to the season, examine his most recent performance against Chicago State and project why he could become an intriguing name to monitor ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Boswell has been one of the most well-rounded guards in the nation this season. Although most of the ball-handling duties have shifted to Jakucionis, Boswell’s overall impact remains undeniable. Through his first 12 games, he has averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 36.1% from the field, 22.6% from three and 77.6% on free throws. While his efficiency is not yet where teams might hope it to be, his game tape offers a much more encouraging perspective than the raw numbers alone.
Standing at 6-foot-2, Boswell is not a physically imposing guard, but his high-level motor and two-way basketball IQ compensate for his lack of size. Offensively, he uses his quickness and patience to create space for his own looks or to deliver sharp passes to open teammates. Last season, he often played as the primary initiator, but this year, he has excelled as a secondary playmaker, showcasing his positional versatility. His ability to control the pace of play has also led to a career-high 4.8 free-throw attempts per game. Defensively, Boswell’s aggressive playstyle and strong on-ball pressure make him a pesky defender who consistently disrupts opposing ball-handlers. Although his steal numbers are modest, his ability to read screens and navigate traffic appears translatable to the NBA level.
In his most recent game against Chicago State on Sunday, Dec. 29, Boswell delivered his most promising performance as a prospect. Despite the game being a 53-point blowout with a final score 117-64, Boswell led the way with his first career triple-double, displaying his all-around impact. He recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while adding one steal. His shooting splits of 50%/40%/100% highlighted his ability to score efficiently from all three levels. Boswell never got out of control and orchestrated the Illinois offense with impressive poise and precision.
As Boswell’s game continues to develop, his translatability to the NBA level looks promising. Two-way guards are always in demand, and his versatility as both an on and off-ball player should make him an attractive option for most NBA guard rotations. However, for him to solidify his role at the next level, he will need to focus on excelling at one particular skill—whether it’s as a scorer, playmaker or defender—to stand out. His current versatility provides an excellent foundation, but carving out a defined specialty will be key to maximizing his potential.
Boswell’s journey this season underscores the importance of steady growth and adaptability. As conference play heats up, he has the opportunity to further refine his game, build his confidence and demonstrate why he deserves a closer look from NBA scouts. If he continues to develop his strengths while improving his efficiency, Kylan Boswell has all the tools to leave a lasting impression on both the college and professional basketball stages.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.