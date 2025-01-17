NBA Draft: Iowa's Payton Sandfort and UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. Headline Big Ten Showdown
In an intriguing Big Ten matchup between Iowa and UCLA, a head-to-head showdown between promising wing prospects is worth monitoring. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort and UCLA’s Eric Dailey Jr. have each made strong cases for the 2025 NBA draft. While both teams currently sit in the middle of the Big Ten standings, impressive performances from these players will be crucial to securing a win.
Let’s break down Sandfort’s and Dailey Jr.’s performances this season and discuss how their games have caught the attention of NBA scouts:
Payton Sandfort | Wing | Iowa | 6’8” | 215 lbs | Senior
Payton Sandfort has been a well-rounded offensive weapon since last season. While his efficiency has dipped slightly, he remains an extremely promising prospect. Through his first 17 games this year, Sandfort has averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, one steal and 0.6 blocks, while shooting 42% from the field, 35.9% from three and 85.9% from the free-throw line.
The most translatable aspect of his game is undoubtedly his three-point shooting. Not only does he impress with his pure shooting mechanics, quick release and high release point, but his fluidity and anticipation while moving off the ball are equally remarkable. This has been especially evident in his last three games, where he scored 30 points against Nebraska, 23 against Indiana and 20 against USC. Whether navigating on his own or running off screens for open looks, Sandfort’s natural feel for movement suggests he could transition smoothly to an NBA role as a floor-spacer.
Eric Dailey Jr. | Wing | UCLA | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Eric Dailey Jr. has taken a significant step forward this season after transferring from Oklahoma State, emerging as an intriguing two-way prospect. Through his first 16 games, he has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting 51.5% from the field, 38.1% from three and 71.7% from the free-throw line.
His scoring volume has shown marked improvement compared to last season, as he has already scored 15 or more points in six games this year, compared to just four times as a freshman. While his all-around game has clearly progressed, his rising draft value is primarily built on his improved three-point shooting and defensive potential. Dailey has shown promise as a spot-up shooter, generating hope that he can develop into a reliable three-and-D weapon.
Defensively, his combination of length, size and anticipation allows him to disrupt plays on the perimeter and battle aggressively in the interior. By continuing to showcase these tools on both ends of the floor, Dailey can further climb draft boards. An impressive showing against Iowa would provide yet another boost to his stock.
