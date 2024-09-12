NBA Draft: Izan Almansa Set To Bounce Back After Joining The NBL
Izan Almansa has taken a unique path for a potential NBA draft selection. Despite being one of the most accomplished amateur players in recent history, he struggled to translate his success to the G League Ignite last season. Heading to Australia to play in the NBL for the Perth Wildcats, this upcoming season could be his best opportunity to regain his notoriety and be selected high in the NBA draft.
Almansa is a lengthy, smooth Spanish forward who excels at finding space after setting screens. He is especially effective when short-rolling and finishing with a soft touch on push shots. Expectations were high for him last season, but the Ignite struggled, and his game suffered as a result. He averaged 11.7 points and seven rebounds during the regular season for the Ignite but had trouble playing efficiently and making a significant impact. His physical tools could make him a versatile defender if he can regain his confidence with Perth.
He is extremely accomplished in international play, having been named MVP in three separate high-level competitions: the 2022 U17 World Cup, the 2022 U18 Euro Championship and the 2024 U19 World Cup. These events highlighted Almansa’s versatile game and tremendous feel for the sport. He played aggressively and dominated the interior while also shooting well from deep. His success at this level raises the question: What happened to his productivity after joining the G League? Hopefully, a fresh start with a new team will help resolve these apparent confidence issues.
While he is not an eye-catching athlete, he is a very quick jumper and regularly battles for interior positioning. His ability to move off the ball and get into his spots is an aspect of his game that should not only be effective in the NBL but could eventually translate well to the NBA. His shooting form is aesthetically pleasing, which helps his jumpers look good coming out of his hand, but he will need to regain the confidence he demonstrated in international play to become a true threat from the outside.
His playmaking ability does not always show up in his assist numbers, but his overall feel for the game suggests that this aspect could improve over time. While serving as a play finisher, Almansa does not look to pass frequently. This belief in his playmaking comes from his decision-making in designated hand-offs, where he has consistently made smart decisions and good reads. He has shown flashes of being able to put the ball on the floor and attack out of the high post, but he will need to continue improving in this area over the upcoming season.
On the defensive end, Almansa is a great competitor but can occasionally get lost. He is switchable and uses his length and foot speed to make quicker guards second-guess their attacks. Defending the rim is a solid aspect of his game, as he contests shots with good timing. However, as previously mentioned, his lack of elite vertical athleticism can lead to foul trouble if he mistimes his jumps. Almansa is not a big who relies on strength but rather on quickness and length, which can sometimes cause him to be overpowered while defending larger big men.
Depending on his fit with Perth, Almansa could battle his way back into the lottery conversation. The upside is unquestionable, but he needs to show more consistency and versatility to prove he belongs in the NBA. If he can play to his strengths with his new team, he may be one of the first international prospects selected.
