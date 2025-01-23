NBA Draft: Jakucionis, Queen to Face Off in Illinois-Maryland Bout
In today’s most significant matchup of high-level NBA draft prospects, Maryland will visit No. 17 Illinois for a showdown featuring two of the Big Ten’s brightest freshmen. Maryland’s Derik Queen has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the nation, and despite an up-and-down start to conference play, he could significantly enhance his value with a strong performance today. Illinois is led by Kasparas Jakucionis, who has quickly climbed into top-five discussions thanks to his mature and well-rounded offensive game. While these players serve different roles and play different positions, this matchup remains crucial and could greatly influence where they land on draft night.
Let’s take a closer look at Derik Queen and Kasparas Jakucionis’ performances this season and why teams are so interested.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6-foot-10 | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen has been very impressive this season, quickly establishing himself as a unique, offensive-minded forward. Through his first 19 games, Queen has averaged 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He is an efficient driver who uses elite footwork and physicality to attack bigger defenders. While his jumper is still developing, he has shown flashes that suggest it will continue to improve. Queen is also an impressive rebounder, consistently securing loose balls through smart interior positioning and strength.
However, he has struggled to consistently make an impact against conference opponents. Coming off a season-low three-point performance against Nebraska, a solid showing tonight could help him regain momentum as he pushes toward the 2025 NBA Draft. His productivity will be closely monitored in this pivotal Big Ten showdown.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6-foot-6 | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis has been one of the most impressive freshmen this season, with his versatility drawing widespread attention. Whether showcasing his scoring or passing, his all-around offensive impact has looked highly translatable to the NBA. Through his first 16 games, he has averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, paired with efficient shooting splits of 49.7%/40.5%/87.2%. Jakucionis is among the best pick-and-roll initiators in his class, with significant potential for further growth.
Despite his recent season-low performance against Michigan State—where he fouled out after just nine minutes—a strong showing tonight would help him rebound. While this one poor game likely won’t heavily impact his draft stock, getting back into form would help solidify his value. Currently projected as a potential top-five pick, Jakucionis could further cement his status with continued strong play as the season progresses.
