NBA Draft: Jeremiah Fears, Jalon Moore Boost Draft Value while Lifting Oklahoma to SEC Win
As Oklahoma pulled off a massive win over No. 24 Vanderbilt, the play of their two draft prospects caught attention. Senior forward Jalon Moore and freshman guard Jeremiah Fears both delivered strong performances, lifting the Sooners to a 97-67 win over the Commodores and continuing their climb up the SEC standings.
Let’s take a closer look at these two players’ impressive outings and break down the aspects of their games that will be highly coveted by NBA teams.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears bounced back from a scoreless performance in his last game with a strong showing. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes of action. It was an efficient outing, as he shot 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He continued to navigate screens well and used his shifty handle to create space. While he looked good on catch-and-shoot threes, he primarily shined by attacking the rim and finishing with soft touch.
Fears appears to be a safe bet to be selected in the lottery of the upcoming draft. As a young and productive prospect, his ability to stuff the stat sheet is highly promising. While he is not the most athletic player vertically, his lateral quickness and impressive change of direction should continue to boost his stock as the season progresses.
Jalon Moore | Forward | 6’7” | 215 lbs | Senior
Jalon Moore has not received nearly as much draft buzz as Fears, but his budding offensive game and defensive versatility hold significant value. This two-way effectiveness was evident in yesterday’s game, as he finished with 19 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 66.7% from the field, 50% from three and 55.6% from the free-throw line. He is an extremely long and explosive athlete who did a great job of getting to the rim and finishing through contact. Moore frequently served as the roll man alongside Fears, creating consistent driving lanes. He also continued to showcase his hot shooting season, connecting on 2-of-4 of his catch-and-shoot threes.
Whether or not he is selected in the upcoming draft, Moore possesses the athletic tools and defensive upside to warrant consideration at the next level. While he is somewhat positionally in-between, his ability to attack the rim and stretch the floor gives him intriguing potential. His defensive value is the most compelling aspect of his game, as his aggression, long arms and nonstop motor allow him to guard multiple positions effectively.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.