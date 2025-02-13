NBA Draft: Kansas' Flory Bidunga Offers Physical Traits, Raw Upside
As the Kansas Jayhawks currently sit at 17-7, primarily due to the play of upperclassmen, freshman forward Flory Bidunga has shown extremely promising flashes. He is still a raw prospect offensively, but his impressive frame, athleticism and defensive impact have solidified him as one of this year’s most intriguing long-term prospects. Whether he enters the 2025 NBA draft as a project or returns to school for another year of development, his play throughout the remainder of this season holds considerable value.
Let’s take a closer look at Bidunga’s intriguing flashes in limited minutes, as well as the aspects of his game that have built his promising upside:
Bidunga has appeared in all 24 of Kansas’ games so far this season but has only averaged 16.4 minutes per game. He currently averages 6.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 76.9% from the field and 60.6% from the free-throw line. Even considering his limited opportunity and shot volume, his scoring versatility is somewhat restricted. However, he has excelled as a play-finisher and lob threat. His impressive rebound percentage of 20.3% and block percentage of 11% suggest that this area of his game will continue to impress with increased minutes.
He has played 20 minutes or more in only five games but has made the most of these opportunities. In those games, he averaged 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals while shooting a combined 23-of-31 (74.2%) from the field. As mentioned, he holds value as a project player if he were to enter this year’s draft, but his numbers in extended minutes indicate that he could take a noticeable leap in consistency if he returns for his sophomore season.
His physical tools are the most intriguing aspect of his game, as he is an impressive athlete both laterally and vertically. Combining this with his 6-foot-9 frame and 7-foot-2 wingspan, along with his fluidity and explosiveness, provides hope that he could eventually develop into a versatile, NBA-level defender.
While Bidunga remains a work in progress, his flashes of dominance, defensive potential and physical gifts make him a player to watch. Whether he declares for the draft or opts for another year at Kansas, his growth in the coming months will be crucial in determining his long-term trajectory. If he continues refining his offensive skill set and capitalizing on his defensive strengths, he has the tools to become a highly impactful player at the next level.
