NBA Draft: Kansas Upperclassmen Look to Raise Draft Value After Dropping Big 12 Opener
After dropping their Big 12 opener to West Virginia, No. 7 Kansas is searching for a bounce-back win against UCF this evening. While the Jayhawks have impressive victories over North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke, securing key wins in conference play is essential to keeping them in contention among the top teams in college basketball. They do not appear to have a prospect likely to be selected early in the upcoming draft, but several talented upperclassmen still have a chance to climb their way into valuable second-round consideration.
Let’s look at a few of Kansas's most intriguing prospects and how their performance this season has sparked interesting discussions ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hunter Dickinson | Center | 7’2” | 265 lbs | Senior
Hunter Dickinson has enjoyed a highly successful collegiate career during his time at Michigan and Kansas. While he plays a primarily old-school game, his potential to serve as a role-playing big man at the NBA level remains intact. Through his first 12 games this year, he has averaged 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks while maintaining solid efficiency: 53.6% from the field, 30% from three and 69.4% from the free-throw line. His game likely won’t change significantly ahead of the draft, but demonstrating strong long-range shooting could be key to drawing interest from NBA teams during the draft process.
Zeke Mayo | Guard | 6’4” | 185 lbs | Senior
Zeke Mayo has been a consistent force for Kansas, making an all-around impact since transferring from South Dakota State. Whether he’s scoring or setting up teammates, Mayo has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, offering promising flashes of creativity. His averages of 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.6 steals, paired with efficient shooting splits of 47%/37.7%/88.9%, highlight his ability to influence games on a nightly basis. As Big 12 play intensifies, increasing his productivity could quickly propel him up draft boards.
Dajuan Harris Jr. | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Senior
Dajuan Harris Jr. has been a key contributor to Kansas basketball since his sophomore season, leading the team in assists for four consecutive years, including this season. Through his first 12 games, Harris has averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 45.3%/31.4%/85%. As one of the top two-way guards in the conference, Harris consistently impacts games, even when his stat line isn’t eye-popping. Whether or not his averages improve during conference play, his high motor and defensive instincts make him a player to monitor closely heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
KJ Adams Jr. | Forward | 6’7” | 235 lbs | Senior
KJ Adams Jr. is a versatile defender with elite athleticism, traits that could help him carve out an opportunity at the NBA level. While he may not project as an every-night player, his potential as a serviceable role player is evident. Through his first 12 games this year, Adams has averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and one block while shooting 55% from the field and a career-high 78.3% from the free-throw line. Though undersized for a forward at 6-foot-7, his combination of strength and quick-twitch explosiveness allows him to defend multiple positions and finish plays reliably. His physical tools suggest he may start his NBA journey in the G League, but if he can expand his offensive game, he could work his way onto a roster.
