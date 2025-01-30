NBA Draft: Kentucky's Amari Williams Creating Noise
Kentucky’s new era has been highlighted by how well this team has clicked together after bringing in transfers from all over the country. Among these impressive upperclassmen transfers, senior big man Amari Williams has stood out with an excellent feel for the game and intriguingly translatable two-way tools. While his scoring productivity has been underwhelming at times, his rebounding, connective playmaking and defensive upside have consistently shown flashes of his promising potential.
Let’s take a closer look at Williams’ strong play throughout the season and how his unique skill set could hold value at the NBA level.
As a key piece of Kentucky’s 15-5 start to the season, Williams has averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 56.5% from the field and 64.7% from the free-throw line. While these numbers may not immediately jump off the page, his ability to adapt and impact games in multiple ways has underscored his versatility.
Having secured a double-double in three of his last five games, his consistent stretch of interior dominance has been impressive. He uses his 7-foot, 262-pound frame to compete physically around the rim and continuously battles for positioning. While Williams is not the most explosive athlete, he moves well enough laterally and vertically to hold his own. This lack of elite burst may limit his ultimate ceiling, but his well-rounded game remains intriguing.
Beyond his rebounding, Williams possesses a rare feel for the game as a connective playmaker. Whether running designated handoffs, making passes with his back to the basket or hitting cutters from the perimeter, his vision for a player of his size is sure to attract NBA interest. He has led the Wildcats in assists in each of their last two games, showcasing his quick decision-making and processing speed. Though he doesn’t frequently handle the ball, his ability to maximize his opportunities suggests that his effectiveness as a passer could continue to expand over time.
As the season progresses, Williams' ability to impact both ends of the floor will be crucial for Kentucky’s success. His blend of size, skill and versatility makes him an intriguing prospect for the next level. If he continues to refine his offensive game and maintain his defensive presence, he could carve out a valuable role in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.