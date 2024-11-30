NBA Draft: Kentucky's Offense Shining Thanks to Veteran Transfers
With Kentucky adopting a new approach to their games, the new faces in Lexington have wasted no time figuring out how to play together.
The Wildcats have averaged 96.7 points per game on their way to a 7-0 record. Rather than relying on younger talent as they have in the past, this year’s roster is constructed primarily of upperclassman transfers. This new offensive system, combined with the players’ willingness to buy in, has allowed several of these prospects to shine by excelling in their roles, particularly on offense.
Let’s dive into a few of Kentucky’s top performers this season and highlight aspects of their games that could translate well to the NBA:
Otega Oweh | Guard | 6'4" | 215 lbs | Junior
Otega Oweh has emerged as one of the top prospects on this team due to his leap in scoring and impressive defensive tools. So far this season, he has led the Wildcats in scoring at 15.9 points per game, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks. He has clearly made strides in his all-around game and is one of the most underrated two-way players at this point.
Amari Williams | Center | 7'0" | 262 lbs | Senior
Amari Williams has looked like one of the best big men in the country so far this season due to his ability to make an impact in multiple areas. He is currently averaging ten points, ten rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks. His interior defense has been intriguing, primarily due to his natural instincts and length, but his ability to playmake out of the high post may be his most promising skill.
Koby Brea | Wing | 6'7" | 215 lbs | Senior
Koby Brea has possibly been the biggest prospect story for the Wildcats this season, as he has looked like one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. Despite not starting any games this year, he has averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on remarkable shooting splits of 60.3% from the field, 61% from three and 80% from the free-throw line. He has good positional size, and while his defense will need to improve, his shooting ability will be highly valued by NBA teams in the upcoming draft.
Jaxson Robinson | Wing | 6'6" | 192 lbs | Senior
Jaxson Robinson is an intriguing wing, and while he is an older prospect, his offensive game appears to have one of the highest upsides on this roster. Currently averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals, Robinson hasn’t been as consistent as many would hope but has shown the ability to get hot and score in bunches. He is a high-level mover off the ball, and his ability to find space while running off screens could create an opportunity to carve out a role at the NBA level.
Lamont Butler | Guard | 6'2" | 208 lbs | Senior
Lamont Butler has looked like one of the best all-around guards for the Wildcats, playing much bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame would suggest. Through his first seven games of the season, he has averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals. Despite being a defensive-first prospect, his ability to make an impact in nearly every aspect of the game has made him extremely intriguing as a plug-and-play prospect, even if his ceiling isn’t quite as high as that of the other players mentioned.
