NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Key Prospect Storylines in North Carolina, Louisville Matchup

As ACC play gets kicked off, two 8-5 teams go head-to-head in game highlighted by interesting prospects in a wide-variety of daft positions.

Jan 22, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts with guard Elliot Cadeau (2) after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts with guard Elliot Cadeau (2) after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In one of today’s most intriguing matchups, North Carolina visits Louisville in an unranked showdown between two 8-5 ACC teams seeking pivotal wins. While both teams have five non-conference losses, all of these defeats came against opponents currently ranked in the top 25. North Carolina boasts more potential first-round picks for the 2025 NBA draft, but Louisville also features several players making notable pushes up draft boards.

Ahead of this evening’s high-powered game, let’s break down some of the biggest prospect-related storylines as they gain momentum in conference play.

North Carolina

Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Ian Jackson has impressed for North Carolina
Dec 29, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ian Jackson is quickly establishing himself as one of the most intriguing freshman prospects in college basketball and one of North Carolina’s most reliable scorers. Over his last two games, both wins against UCLA and Campbell, Jackson posted back-to-back career-highs in points. In a 76-74 victory over UCLA, he tallied 24 points on shooting splits of 61.5%/42.9%/62.5%. He followed this up with a 26-point performance in a 97-81 win over Campbell. All eyes will be on Jackson as he faces a stingy Louisville defense led by one of the nation’s top guard defenders, Chucky Hepburn.

RJ Davis | Guard | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior

RJ Davis has impressed for North Carolina
Dec 29, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) on the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

RJ Davis, a consensus All-American last season, continues to push for another selection this year. He leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.8 points per game, despite shooting a career-worst 27.9% from deep. As ACC play begins, improving his shooting percentages could significantly impact how NBA teams view him. Questions surrounding his future as an undersized guard at the NBA level remain, but his productivity likely ensures he will have an opportunity to prove himself.

Elliot Cadeau | Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs | Sophomore

Elliot Cadeau has impressed for North Carolina
Dec 29, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (3) passes the ball as Campbell Fighting Camels forward Colby Duggan (2) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Elliot Cadeau has been one of college basketball’s best passers this season, and if he maintains this level of play during conference matchups, NBA interest will likely grow. He has led the Tar Heels in assists in his last five games and in nine of their 13 games this season. His passing ability is his most impressive trait, but improving his consistency from beyond the arc, as he he hasn’t hit multiple threes since Nov., could significantly boost his draft stock ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Louisville

Chucky Hepburn | Guard | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Senior

Chucky Hepburn has impressed for Louisville
Dec 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) motions to his teammates during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Chucky Hepburn has been one of the most disruptive defenders in college basketball this season. He is Louisville’s most consistent performer, leading the team in points, assists and steals. While his two-way versatility will be worth monitoring during ACC play, staying among the nation’s top ten in steals per game may be his strongest argument for draft consideration. Hepburn has only recorded multiple steals twice in Dec., and regaining his early-season productivity would make him a more compelling draft prospect.

Terrence Edwards Jr. | Wing | 6’6” | 205 lbs | Senior

Terrence Edwards Jr. has impressed for Louisville
Dec 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Terrence Edwards Jr. began the season as one of the nation’s most highly-touted transfers. After a streaky start, he has found his rhythm, averaging 21 points over his last five games. Continuing this strong run into ACC play could quickly elevate his draft stock. Edwards is a versatile player who can contribute in many areas, but consistently showcasing his scoring upside will likely be his most valuable trait as the season progresses.

