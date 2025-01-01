NBA Draft: Key Prospect Storylines in North Carolina, Louisville Matchup
In one of today’s most intriguing matchups, North Carolina visits Louisville in an unranked showdown between two 8-5 ACC teams seeking pivotal wins. While both teams have five non-conference losses, all of these defeats came against opponents currently ranked in the top 25. North Carolina boasts more potential first-round picks for the 2025 NBA draft, but Louisville also features several players making notable pushes up draft boards.
Ahead of this evening’s high-powered game, let’s break down some of the biggest prospect-related storylines as they gain momentum in conference play.
North Carolina
Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Ian Jackson is quickly establishing himself as one of the most intriguing freshman prospects in college basketball and one of North Carolina’s most reliable scorers. Over his last two games, both wins against UCLA and Campbell, Jackson posted back-to-back career-highs in points. In a 76-74 victory over UCLA, he tallied 24 points on shooting splits of 61.5%/42.9%/62.5%. He followed this up with a 26-point performance in a 97-81 win over Campbell. All eyes will be on Jackson as he faces a stingy Louisville defense led by one of the nation’s top guard defenders, Chucky Hepburn.
RJ Davis | Guard | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
RJ Davis, a consensus All-American last season, continues to push for another selection this year. He leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.8 points per game, despite shooting a career-worst 27.9% from deep. As ACC play begins, improving his shooting percentages could significantly impact how NBA teams view him. Questions surrounding his future as an undersized guard at the NBA level remain, but his productivity likely ensures he will have an opportunity to prove himself.
Elliot Cadeau | Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs | Sophomore
Elliot Cadeau has been one of college basketball’s best passers this season, and if he maintains this level of play during conference matchups, NBA interest will likely grow. He has led the Tar Heels in assists in his last five games and in nine of their 13 games this season. His passing ability is his most impressive trait, but improving his consistency from beyond the arc, as he he hasn’t hit multiple threes since Nov., could significantly boost his draft stock ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Louisville
Chucky Hepburn | Guard | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Senior
Chucky Hepburn has been one of the most disruptive defenders in college basketball this season. He is Louisville’s most consistent performer, leading the team in points, assists and steals. While his two-way versatility will be worth monitoring during ACC play, staying among the nation’s top ten in steals per game may be his strongest argument for draft consideration. Hepburn has only recorded multiple steals twice in Dec., and regaining his early-season productivity would make him a more compelling draft prospect.
Terrence Edwards Jr. | Wing | 6’6” | 205 lbs | Senior
Terrence Edwards Jr. began the season as one of the nation’s most highly-touted transfers. After a streaky start, he has found his rhythm, averaging 21 points over his last five games. Continuing this strong run into ACC play could quickly elevate his draft stock. Edwards is a versatile player who can contribute in many areas, but consistently showcasing his scoring upside will likely be his most valuable trait as the season progresses.
