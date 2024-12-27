NBA Draft: Latest Update to Kia Rookie Ladder Highlights Value of Both Rounds
In the latest update to the Kia Rookie Ladder, the value of a wide range of draft picks was on full display, with the top-five leaders ranging from the No. 2 pick to No. 39. While these top-performing rookies have taken on various roles and stood out with their play, the ability of their teams to identify value across the draft board highlights how strategic fits can lead to success.
Let’s dive into the top-five rookies so far this season and analyze how their play has fit into their respective systems, regardless of their pre-draft valuation.
Stephon Castle | Guard | San Antonio Spurs | 6’6” | 215 lbs
Stephon Castle has been one of the top two-way, perimeter-based rookies this season. Despite some struggles with efficiency, he has consistently made an overall impact. While not producing massive numbers regularly, he has scored 15 or more points in four games this December while emerging as one of the Spurs’ best defenders.
Castle was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after showcasing positional size, defensive instincts, and high-end upside during his freshman season at UConn. His elite screen navigation has been a perfect fit alongside Victor Wembanyama on defense. If his offensive game continues to develop, Castle could become one of the top players from his draft class.
Yves Missi | Center | New Orleans Pelicans | 6’11” | 235 lbs
Yves Missi has quickly emerged as the center of the future for the Pelicans, thanks to his high-level finishing and impactful defensive tools. Leading up to the 2024 draft, he was viewed as a high-upside prospect due to his combination of size and athleticism. However, he has adjusted to the NBA game much quicker than expected.
The former No. 21 pick has delivered strong performances more consistently as the season has progressed, making him one of the biggest steals of the first round. The Pelicans clearly had a vision for how he would fit into their system, and his role as a stand-alone big man has propelled him up the rookie rankings.
Jaylen Wells | Wing | Memphis Grizzlies | 6’8” | 206 lbs
Jaylen Wells is the only second-round pick to break into the top five of the rookie rankings, and he has played at a high level since the start of the season. While the Grizzlies already have a core built around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, Wells has shown that he can be a long-term fit as a versatile offensive forward.
Although his three-point shooting has been streaky lately, Wells is still connecting on 39.3% of his attempts this season. Finding a player this productive as the No. 39 pick speaks volumes about the Grizzlies’ scouting department, especially considering they also drafted G.G. Jackson in the second round of the 2023 draft.
Alex Sarr | Forward | Washington Wizards | 7’0” | 205 lbs
Alex Sarr was in contention to be the top pick in the 2024 draft but ultimately went No. 2, joining the Wizards as a key piece of their rebuild. Defensively, Sarr has stood out as one of the best shot-blockers in this rookie class. Recently, improvements in his shooting have further highlighted his long-term potential.
The Wizards, who haven’t had a winning record since the 2017–18 season, now have a clear vision for the future, adding Sarr alongside young talents like Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. With this strong draft class performing well early, Sarr’s offensive development looks to be exactly what the Wizards’ front office envisioned.
Zach Edey | Center | Memphis Grizzlies | 7’4” | 305 lbs
Zach Edey was one of the most polarizing players in college basketball in recent years. Despite his fair share of doubters, he has quickly proven he belongs in the NBA. Selected No. 9 overall, Edey has found an ideal role with the Grizzlies as a massive interior presence, complementing their aggressive play style.
While his high-scoring games have been inconsistent, his nightly impact near the rim has been undeniable. Edey’s size, strength, and willingness to take on challenges have made him a perfect fit for Memphis, justifying the team’s decision to draft him earlier than many analysts projected.
