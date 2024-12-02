NBA Draft: Louisville's Chucky Hepburn Breaks Out as a Two-Way Menace
As Louisville has gotten off to a 5-2 start and finished as the runner-up in the Battle 4 Atlantis, senior guard Chucky Hepburn has had a standout season thus far. Despite not having great positional size at 6-foot-2, he brings constant energy that has translated directly into statistical productivity. The best aspect of his game has clearly been his effectiveness on defense, but his offensive feel has also begun to improve in recent games. Let’s take a look at his play up to this point and explore what could make him a sneaky second-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hepburn is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound spark plug of a guard who does not back down from anyone. He has exceptionally quick feet and some of the best defensive instincts in the nation. Through Louisville’s first seven games, he has averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and four steals. His impressive steals average currently leads the nation, and he also leads the Cardinals in points and assists. He had a breakout performance during his three games in the Bahamas, with two victories against Indiana and West Virginia, and also performed well in the championship game loss against Oklahoma.
His most impressive outing this season came in Louisville's 79-70 overtime victory against West Virginia. Hepburn finished with a career-high 32 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from three. While the scoring was certainly the highlight, he also finished with six steals, applying great on-ball defense and actively jumping passing lanes. This marked his third game of the season with six or more steals.
While two of his games with 6+ steals games came in the Battle 4 Atlantis, his defensive impact was also significant in the championship game against Oklahoma, even though he finished with three steals. He was tasked with guarding one of the fastest-rising freshmen in the nation, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears. Fears had averaged 23 points in his first two games of the tournament, but Hepburn used his aggression and experience to halt Fears' momentum. He held Fears to just ten points on 3-8 shooting. Hepburn consistently fought through ball screens and denied Fears space, frustrating the talented freshman throughout the game.
Hepburn’s improved shooting ability could help propel him into draft conversations as the season continues. Over his last three games, he has shot 42.9% from three. If he can maintain this level of shooting efficiency, he could find a similar role to players like Jose Alvarado. Like Alvarado, Hepburn excels at defending players his size or taller on the perimeter with active hands, great anticipation and constant aggression. Additionally, both players share the ability to make quick decisions with the ball, whether off the dribble or in making an extra pass to an open shooter.
Chucky Hepburn has proven to be an exciting prospect early in the season, showing elite defensive capabilities and signs of offensive growth. His combination of defensive prowess, quick decision-making and improving shooting efficiency make him an intriguing player to watch as the season progresses. If he can continue to refine his offensive game, especially his shooting consistency, Hepburn could very well emerge as a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His blend of intensity and skill makes him a player worth keeping an eye on, both for Louisville's success and for his future at the NBA level.
