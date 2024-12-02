NBA Draft: Low Usage Freshmen Still Showing Flashes of Upside
While many of the top prospects projected to be selected early in the 2025 NBA Draft have filled prominent roles and produced impressive numbers, other high-level recruits have served smaller roles on stacked rosters. These players may not have been in positions to make as significant an impact as those who are more central to their teams, but the flashes they’ve shown and their prowess at the high school level still make them intriguing prospects. While their usage could still change throughout the season, let’s take a look at freshmen who may be sliding down draft rankings due to limited usage, while highlighting the tools they bring that should still be appealing to NBA teams.
Derrion Reid | Forward | Alabama | 6’8” | 220 lbs
Derrion Reid entered this season as one of the most intriguing forward prospects in this draft class. He has impressive physical tools and two-way versatility, but his limited opportunities have hindered his ability to showcase them consistently. Through his first eight games, he has averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game. Reid plays an aggressive style, and while he is a bit undersized for an interior player at 6-foot-8, he does an excellent job of using his athleticism to even the playing field against bigger opponents.
Defensively, he has shown flashes of being switchable with quick feet and good hand-eye coordination. Although this has not been fully utilized by the Crimson Tide in a decent sample size, it has stood out in key matchups, particularly against Houston and Rutgers. He has been able to disrupt ball-handlers, using his strength and length to force opponents into uncomfortable shots. This defensive ability has been the most apparent aspect of his game, and when combined with his lower-volume offensive flashes, it should still make a case for him being a first-round prospect.
Carter Bryant | Forward | Arizona | 6’8” | 220 lbs
Carter Bryant is one of the most unique players in this freshman class due to his combination of positional size and two-way feel. He has shown strong flashes of on-ball skills, serving as both a connective playmaker and a threat in pick-and-roll sets. Through his first seven games at Arizona, he has averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and one steal, on rough shooting splits of 34.5%/25%/60% in just 14.6 minutes per game. His efficiency is still a work in progress, but his long-term potential has been very intriguing.
Along with his potential as an offensive engine at 6-foot-8, his defensive versatility could continue to develop into an NBA-level skill. He has great mobility, and while he is not necessarily an explosive athlete, he plays with fluidity and anticipation—solid building blocks for his future. Bryant could be poised for a larger role, as Arizona may look to shake things up after a 3-4 start. An increased role could do wonders for his current level of productivity.
Jalil Bethea | Guard | Miami (FL) | 6’5” | 190 lbs
Jalil Bethea entered his freshman season as one of the more intriguing guards in this class due to his self-creation and ability to score from all three levels. So far, this ability has not been on full display, as he has shared the court with other impressive guards like Nigel Pack and Jalen Blackmon. In the Hurricanes’ tough 3-4 start, Bethea has averaged 6.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.9 steals in only 13.3 minutes per game. Offensive-minded freshmen typically take longer to find their footing than more versatile players, but Bethea has shown flashes that his skill set could develop into something promising if he is given a larger opportunity.
When given a chance to play a bigger role, he has looked more comfortable creating his own offense. Attacking off the dribble to get to his spots has allowed him to create scoring opportunities for himself. Whether or not he is able to break out as the season progresses, Bethea has undeniable upside. He could very well still be selected in the upcoming draft, with NBA teams hoping to develop his natural ability to create and knock down shots.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.