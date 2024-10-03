NBA Draft: March Madness Standouts Set to Breakout in 2025 Season
Last season's March Madness allowed several draft prospects to burst onto the scene by showcasing their skill sets on a national stage. While these late-season showcases do not always directly translate to NBA success, these five players will be entering the 2025 season with the potential to quickly rise up draft boards.
Jaxson Robinson | Wing | Kentucky | 6’7” | 192 lbs
Jaxson Robinson played only one game during last year’s March Madness but put on an impressive scoring display, tallying 25 points on efficient 53% shooting from the field. Robinson was one of the better three-point shooters in all of college basketball last season, excelling at knocking down catch-and-shoot threes whether he was set or moving off-ball. After transferring to Kentucky for the 2025 season, many project him to be one of the biggest breakout players, as he will take on a larger role in the Wildcats’ offense while gaining more attention at a bigger program. If all goes well, Robinson could serve a similar movement shooter role in the NBA as players like Buddy Hield or Sam Hauser.
Terrence Edwards Jr. | Wing | Louisville | 6’6” | 205 lbs
Terrence Edwards Jr. had a great run in March Madness last season, upsetting Wisconsin in the first round. He had a very productive season at James Madison due to his offensive versatility. Although he fell to Duke in the second round, Edwards averaged 13.5 points, three rebounds, and two assists through his two games in March Madness. He has three-level scoring skills and does a great job of attacking off the dribble. Having transferred to Louisville for the upcoming season, Edwards should be one of the most interesting names to monitor among players who transferred to a new team. His combination of positional size and overall feel creates the opportunity for Edwards to be a hidden gem in the upcoming draft, and he should serve as a connective wing at the next level.
Meechie Johnson | Guard | Ohio State | 6’2” | 185 lbs
Meechie Johnson was upset in the first round by Oregon but led South Carolina with an impressive 24 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep. Johnson is a very quick and crafty guard who looks to take another step forward following his transfer to Ohio State. He is a little undersized at 6-foot-2, but he plays with a high motor and relies on his scoring ability to create opportunities to facilitate for others. His statistics have improved in each of his previous seasons, but he will need to be more efficient to really make noise ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. Johnson has the skill set to serve as a backup point guard in the NBA but will need to focus on improving his on-ball defense and three-point shooting to earn a chance to fit into his potential role.
Tyon Grant-Foster | Guard | Grand Canyon | 6’7” | 210 lbs
Tyon Grant-Foster had one of the best March Madness runs by an individual player, recording 22 points in the first-round upset over Saint Mary’s, which he followed up with 29 points against Alabama in a game that Grand Canyon lost 72-61. He has great positional size and an eye-catching feel for the game. With averages of 7.5 rebounds, two steals and 2.5 blocks in the tournament, Grant-Foster’s two-way impact was undeniable. His ability to create looks in both the half-court and transition opportunities ranks him among the top returning prospects for the 2025 season. He returns for one final season with the Antelopes, hoping to improve his long-range shooting and playmaking productivity, which could easily propel him up draft boards.
Danny Wolf | Center | Michigan | 7’0” | 255 lbs
Danny Wolf made noise for Yale in their first-round upset over Auburn, where he put up 13 points and five rebounds. While Yale fell in the second round to San Diego State, Wolf made an impact by producing nine points, ten rebounds and five assists. Wolf is a versatile big man who defends the rim well and can stretch the floor beyond the three-point line on the offensive end. Having transferred to Michigan for the upcoming season, he will have more eyes on him, which should highlight how well his game can fit into the NBA. Although he may not have an extremely high upside, his potential fit as a backup big man should translate well.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.