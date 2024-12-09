NBA Draft: Maryland's Derik Queen Once Again Shines Against Top Competition
Derik Queen has been one of the most consistently productive freshmen in college basketball this season and has shown a tendency to rise to the occasion against tough competition. This was evident in his most recent performance against Purdue, where he finished with a career-high 26 points along with 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. Queen’s unique blend of size and fluidity on the offensive end has quickly propelled him up the majority of draft boards early into this season.
One of Queen’s standout skills is his ability to attack the rim off the bounce, and he continued to showcase this in his outing against Purdue. Whether receiving the ball along the perimeter or after posting up in the high post, he made quick, decisive moves, exploiting his defender’s weaknesses. His deceptively quick first step allows him to blow by opponents, and his wide, strong frame helps him keep defenders at bay.
Queen also displayed a great feel for finishing around the rim. When his teammates found him in the dunker spot, he showed a soft touch and an ability to finish through contact. While he is projected to stretch the floor at the next level as a smart screener and adept passer, his ability to score efficiently near the rim makes him an even tougher matchup if he reaches his full potential.
This was easily Queen’s best performance in terms of jump shooting. He consistently knocked down mid-range shots and connected on 2-of-5 attempts from three-point range—his first made threes of the season. While the sample size is small, it was encouraging to see him hit these shots, and his clean shooting form and pre-college flashes suggest that his outside shooting could continue to develop.
On the defensive end, Queen is not the typical big man who relies solely on athleticism and height to protect the rim. Instead, he uses his strength and physicality to push opponents out of their spots, forcing them to attempt shots over him. His impressive wingspan allows him to gather blocks and contest shots effectively, particularly by challenging vertically without committing fouls. While this approach may not generate a high number of blocks at the next level, it can still be effective against more well-rounded players.
In summary, despite the loss, Derik Queen showcased why he is one of the most intriguing freshmen in college basketball. His well-rounded offensive game, especially his ability to attack the rim, combined with a promising jump shot and defensive instincts, make him a prospect to watch closely. If he continues to develop his perimeter shooting and refines his defensive consistency, Queen has the potential to be a very effective player at the next level.
