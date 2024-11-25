NBA Draft: Maryland's Derik Queen Continues Strong Start
Now that we have a much larger sample size of Maryland’s freshman big man, Derik Queen, following his historic season opener, it is clear how several aspects of his game could translate to the NBA.
His powerful frame and aggressive playing style have allowed him to compete inside with taller, more experienced players, which bodes well for his potential at the next level. He has also started to showcase his ability to serve as a connective playmaker, gaining confidence as the season progresses. Let’s dive into Queen’s game so far this season, highlighting some of his top performances and how his skills could impact the next level.
Queen has been one of the top freshmen in the nation so far this season, averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, one steal and 1.2 blocks. He is a very aggressive player who uses his high basketball IQ to create opportunities on offense and effectively deter opponents who drive to the rim. While he is not a great vertical athlete which is sometimes noticeable on his interior defense, he does an excellent job of pushing opponents out of position, forcing them to lose balance and creating turnovers.
The 6-foot-10, 246-pound center wasted no time making a name for himself, posting 22 points and 20 rebounds in a season-opening victory over Manhattan. He also contributed one assist, one steal and two blocks in the 79-49 win. While this was his most eye-catching game so far, his all-around game and long-term potential were more evident in later showings.
In his first ranked matchup of the season against Marquette, he had a strong performance in terms of draft potential, despite a 78-74 loss. In this outing, he scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, recorded three assists and blocked two shots, going 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. This game showcased his passing vision, as he consistently found teammates in transition and from the high post.
In his most recent game against Villanova, Queen had another productive outing, recording 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block. This was his second double-double of the season, and the five assists were a season high. This game highlighted his versatility on offense, as he made quick reads and finished through strong interior defense with a soft touch. While his interior scoring has been impressive, this game also offered a good look at his ability to attack off the high post, using his dribble to create opportunities.
Through his impressive start to the season, Queen has shown flashes of how he could best translate to the next level. While his rebounding on both ends and interior presence are obvious, his vision and basketball IQ as a connective decision-maker could be the most valuable aspect of his game. He has the potential to become a walking mismatch—his ability to attack off the dribble could cause big men to get out of position, and his strength and footwork would overwhelm smaller defenders. While his jumper is still developing, if it improves, Queen has the potential to become an extremely intriguing center in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.