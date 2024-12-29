NBA Draft: Memphis Guards Emerging After Another Ranked Win
With yet another win over a ranked opponent in Ole Miss, the Memphis Tigers have compiled one of the most compelling résumés in college basketball ahead of conference play. Several players have stepped up from game to game, and with an impressive 10-3 record, it’s a great time to get acquainted with their most intriguing prospects.
Let’s take a closer look at the Tigers’ three most promising players as the season progresses, focusing on their performances in the recent victory against Ole Miss.
PJ Haggerty | Guard | 6’3” | 191 lbs | Sophomore
PJ Haggerty has been outstanding this season, building on his strong play for Tulsa last year. Through 13 games, he is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals on efficient shooting splits of 47.5%/40.5%/82.9%. Emerging as one of the nation’s top combo guards, he has showcased scoring versatility, combining a soft shooting touch with impressive vertical and lateral athleticism. Haggerty’s physical tools also shine in areas beyond scoring, as he is an excellent positional rebounder and a versatile defender.
Haggerty has scored in double figures in every game this year, including 17 points in the upset win over Ole Miss. He also filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. While he committed four turnovers, his overall performance was overwhelmingly positive.
Tyrese Hunter | Guard | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
Tyrese Hunter has had a breakout season with his third team in four years, following stints at Iowa State and Texas. He is averaging 15 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals on strong shooting splits of 43.3%/45.2%/75%. Though always seen as a solid player, Hunter rose to prominence during the Maui Invitational, delivering consecutive high-scoring performances in upset wins over UConn and Michigan State. His quick-twitch athleticism allows him to attack spots consistently and finish with pull-ups or mid-air adjustments around the rim.
Against Ole Miss, Hunter had one of his quieter nights, scoring only four points on 2-of-9 shooting. However, he contributed in other ways, keeping the ball moving and stepping up defensively. He added five rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Tigers secure the win.
Colby Rogers | Guard | 6’3” | 196 lbs | Senior
Colby Rogers has taken on a smaller role this season compared to his first four years, but his scoring outbursts have been noteworthy. He is averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 41.8% from the field, 40.3% from three and 78.3% from the free-throw line. When Rogers heats up from deep, he becomes nearly unstoppable, as evidenced by his four games this season shooting 50% or higher from three while hitting at least three triples in each.
Rogers was the star of the Tigers’ upset win over Ole Miss, posting a season-high 28 points, along with four rebounds and a block. He connected on 6-of-9 three-pointers, scoring from all over the perimeter. Whether off the dribble, through off-ball movement or on catch-and-shoot opportunities, his form and touch were consistently lethal.
