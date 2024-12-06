NBA Draft: Michigan's Danny Wolf Has Shined With Versatility
After transferring from Yale to Michigan, junior big man Danny Wolf has consistently shown an intriguing level of versatility that has quickly launched him into draft conversations. At 7-feet tall and 250 pounds, he has a great build with a surprising level of fluidity and on-ball feel. While he is not a traditional player, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of his play through Michigan’s first eight games and break down what makes him such an interesting name to know before the 2025 NBA Draft.
During Michigan’s 7-1 start to the season, Wolf has averaged 12 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks in 27.3 minutes per game on solid shooting splits of 54.4%/34.8%/66.7%. While his positive productivity stands out, it’s not all smooth sailing, as he also averages 3.9 turnovers, many of which come from big-on-big pick-and-rolls. These sets have been well-covered throughout the season due to the promising flashes that Wolf has shown as the ball-handler. He has been impressive in making decisions but can still try to force passes at times. Although he’s unlikely to initiate these plays at the next level, gaining this experience should help him grow into a high-post passer and potential offensive hub.
Wolf is not particularly explosive athletically in terms of verticality, but he does an excellent job of using his length and timing to contest shots at the rim and grab rebounds. His ability to elevate effectively and position himself well are very promising, making him a viable defender. However, his defense is still a work in progress and will require significant development.
Along with his defensive rebounding, Wolf is even more promising as an offensive rebounder. He currently has an offensive rebound percentage of 12.7%, which is solid and highlights his aggression and physicality in battling for second-chance points. As mentioned, he doesn’t rely on athleticism for these boards but instead shows a great understanding of positioning and a willingness to fight against stronger, more explosive opponents. His basketball IQ shines through, as he is almost always in the right place at the right time.
His shooting mechanics are another intriguing aspect of his game. With his size, he looks smooth while taking jumpers, featuring a high release point. He’s impressed by quickly getting his feet set after finding his spots off-ball. Wolf rarely forces shots, but as the season progresses and the level of competition increases, it would be encouraging to see him expand his scoring versatility, especially as the Wolverines are not as strong offensively as they have been in previous years.
Overall, Danny Wolf’s unique blend of size, skill and basketball IQ makes him a fascinating prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. While there are areas in his game that need refinement, particularly on the defensive end and in terms of his overall offensive consistency, his versatility and high potential give him a lot of upside. If he can continue to develop his scoring and refine his decision-making, Wolf could emerge as one of the more intriguing big men in his class, capable of making an impact at the next level. The rest of Michigan’s season will be crucial in determining how much further he can elevate his game and solidify his place as a potential second-round selection.
