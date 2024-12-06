NBA Draft: Michigan's Danny Wolf Has Shined With Versatility

Intriguing showing from Michigan's Danny Wolf last night in a road win at Wisconsin. Heavy BSC dosage from Dusty May, where the 7-footer displayed his unique playmaking ability on-ball.



First D1 player w/ 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, 3 steals, 2/4 3P in 8 years. pic.twitter.com/HI5Ma8bDY3