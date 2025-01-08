NBA Draft: Michigan's Interior Duo Gaining Steam in Big Ten Play
As Michigan starts 2-0 in Big Ten play, the impact of their two primary big men has been remarkable. Both Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin have been highly productive in these first two games, making their presence felt in distinct ways. While the game has generally shifted away from double-big lineups, the Wolverines have countered this trend with an almost unstoppable pick-and-roll game between these two players. Although their current projected draft ranges are drastically different, continued strong performances together could keep the draft conversations wide open.
Let’s analyze Wolf and Goldin’s performances in the first two Big Ten games and how these outings have influenced their 2025 NBA Draft outlooks.
Danny Wolf | Center | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Junior
Danny Wolf has steadily climbed draft boards this year after transferring to Michigan from Yale. While his size is notable, his true value lies in his on-ball playmaking ability. He has excellent ball-handling skills and passing vision for a player of his size, coupled with a solid defensive feel. Through the first 15 games of the season, Wolf is averaging 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 58.7% from the field, 36.6% from three and 60% from the free-throw line. Though his 3.8 turnovers per game are concerning, his strengths significantly outweigh his weaknesses.
In Michigan’s Big Ten opener on Saturday, Jan. 4, Wolf delivered his best performance of the season in an 85-74 victory over USC. He led the team in every major statistical category, finishing with a standout stat line of 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six blocks. His shooting splits of 75%/66.7%/25% were intriguing, but it was his overall impact that truly stood out. With his massive frame, Wolf’s ability to orchestrate the offense through scoring and playmaking makes him an exceptionally unique big man. This versatility could propel him into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft if it remains consistent in conference play.
Vladislav Goldin | Center | 7’1” | 250 lbs | Senior
Vladislav Goldin plays a more traditional big man role than Wolf, but his two-way interior impact has been just as impressive. With his powerful frame, Goldin thrives as a roll man on offense and a rim protector on defense. So far this season, he is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68.3% from the field, 66.7% from three and 70.3% from the free-throw line. His efficiency is remarkable, though his three-point shooting comes from a small sample size (4-for-6). Despite this, his interior two-way presence makes him a potentially valuable asset in the right NBA setting.
Goldin’s performance in the Big Ten opener against USC was somewhat underwhelming, but he rebounded with a career-high 36 points in a 94-75 victory over UCLA on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In that game, he also recorded seven rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 13-of-18 from the field, 1-of-2 from three and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. His pick-and-roll chemistry with Danny Wolf continues to be a dominant weapon, allowing him to excel offensively by positioning himself for clean entry passes and finishing through aggressive defenses. While Goldin’s NBA role appears more specialized than Wolf’s, his impact as a rim-runner and interior defender could earn him a roster spot at the next level. Excelling in this role during conference play could bolster his chances, even if he goes undrafted.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.