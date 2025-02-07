NBA Draft: Michigan's Danny Wolf's Key Areas of Improvement to Reach Upside
As Michigan has won three straight games in conference play, improving to a 9-2 record in the Big Ten, the performance of junior forward Danny Wolf has continued to impress. He is one of the most unique players in college basketball, and while his fit in the NBA remains somewhat uncertain, Wolf has developed one of the most intriguing upsides in the upcoming draft. Although his offensive efficiency has dipped recently, his ability to impact games in multiple ways remains impressive.
Let’s take a closer look at Wolf’s play and discuss the areas of his game that need further development to make an impact at the next level.
Through 22 games this season, Wolf has averaged 12.3 points, ten rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 51.5% from the field, 36.9% from three and 60.8% from the free throw line. As mentioned, he does not fit the mold of a prototypical NBA big man, but his unique skill set and impressive size have clearly elevated his value as a prospect. He is capable of controlling the game with the ball in his hands, whether in transition or in the half-court, allowing him to pull rim protectors away from the paint and keep the floor spaced. While much of his game appears promising, there are still areas that need improvement to ensure he finds the right role at the next level.
His ability to run pick-and-rolls is encouraging, but he likely won't be initiating too many plays in the NBA from these sets. While having that skill is valuable, he must become more selective about when to put the ball on the floor against elite defenders. Wolf currently has a turnover percentage of 25.2% and averages 3.5 turnovers per game, ranking the 21st most in college basketball. His ball-handling is impressive for a player of his size, but his lack of quickness and elite length could raise concerns about his ability to maintain efficiency against NBA competition.
Another aspect of his game that remains uncertain in terms of NBA effectiveness is his defense. While he has consistently made an impact, his lack of defensive versatility makes his playstyle somewhat old-school. He does a solid job generating steals and blocks, yet his steal and block percentages of 1.8% and 5.8%, respectively, are underwhelming. However, his defensive rating of 91.0 suggests that even when he isn’t recording steals or blocks, his presence still contributes positively on that end of the floor.
Ultimately, Wolf’s blend of size, skill and versatility makes him an intriguing NBA prospect. While he has clear strengths that could translate well, refining his decision-making, defensive versatility and ball security will be key to maximizing his impact at the next level. If he continues to develop in these areas, he has the potential to carve out a meaningful role in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.