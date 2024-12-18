NBA Draft: Michigan State's Versatile Prospects Shine With Strong Starts
With the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans off to an 8-2 start to the season, they have excelled with contributions from a wide range of players. They may not have a typical eye-catching prospect with high upside, but rather a handful of players with different skills and two-way versatility. As these players continue to develop and find ways to make their impact felt, their value to NBA teams should continue to rise as the season progresses.
Let’s take a look at four Spartans who have the best chance to prove their translatability if given an opportunity at the NBA level.
Jase Richardson | Guard | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson has been the most prominent name in draft conversations from this team due to how quickly he has showcased his versatility and intriguing upside. While he does not necessarily stand out in any specific area of his game, he has shown flashes on both sides of the ball that should have NBA teams monitoring him closely. He has scored efficiently from all three levels and is a very mature decision-maker, which allows him to make smart reads both as a scorer and a passer. He does not have great size as a defender, but he plays an aggressive style that should translate well.
Jaden Akins | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Senior
Jaden Akins has consistently been the most productive scorer for Michigan State this season despite being streaky from deep. He has been a dangerous pull-up shooter but is at his best finishing at the rim with creativity and soft touch. This creativity shows both off the dribble and in mid-air adjustments, keeping defenders guessing all over the floor. If he is able to improve his long-range shooting, he should earn an opportunity at the next level.
Coen Carr | Wing | 6’5” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
Coen Carr is a physically dominant wing and one of the most impressive vertical athletes in all of college basketball. While his biggest concern is his complete lack of outside shooting, the ways he makes an impact are promising. He is a very adept defender with quick-twitch athleticism and an ability to use his physical tools to capitalize on his smart reads. Whether or not his defense results in steals, he is regularly a driving force in terms of forcing opponents into turnovers. Carr is still a ways off from reaching his full potential, but the breathtaking physical tools he possesses offer hope for him finding a way to fit in at the next level.
Jeremy Fears Jr. | Guard | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Jeremy Fears Jr. has done a great job of running the show for the Spartans. Through Michigan State’s first 10 games, he has led the team in assists and steals while being an efficient scoring option. Fears does a good job of playing patiently and regularly attacking defenses off the dribble before swinging the ball to open teammates. His well-rounded two-way game offers hope for continued growth as he gains confidence and experience. Whether he enters the draft or returns to school, he has already begun building a strong case for himself.
