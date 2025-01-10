NBA Draft: Mid-Major Prospects Continue to Build Strong Cases
While the majority of draft prospects are projected to come from some of the biggest basketball programs in the country, several mid-major players have built strong cases to potentially be selected in the upcoming draft. These players are typically mocked somewhere in the second round, but their combination of physical tools and all-around feel makes them hard to ignore, as they have been highly productive. Sleeper prospects from smaller schools have frequently surprised with how high they have been selected in past drafts, and the 2025 draft is shaping up to continue this trend.
Let’s take a closer look at four of the most impressive mid-major prospects who have a chance to work their way into the first round of the upcoming draft.
Rasheer Fleming | Forward | Saint Joseph’s | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Junior
Rasheer Fleming is emerging as one of the best two-way forwards in this draft class. Although he is a bit older as a prospect, his upside remains highly intriguing. Through his first 16 games of the season, he has averaged 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. Beyond the impressive averages, Fleming has also demonstrated solid efficiency, shooting 56.9% from the field, 41.7% from three and 67.8% from the free-throw line. His strong, athletic frame enables him to defend multiple positions effectively, while his ability to cover ground makes his presence felt across the court. Among these prospects, Fleming might have the best chance to break into the first round, as his positional versatility is a highly translatable skill.
Nique Clifford | Wing | Colorado State | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Senior
Nique Clifford entered this season as one of the most highly-touted returning players and has thrived in an expanded role. He has averaged 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 50.8% from the field, 32.9% from three and 75% from the free-throw line. An explosive athlete, Clifford has showcased improved on-ball creativity this season, highlighting his impressive court vision. He also projects as a versatile defender, with the mobility to stick with wings and the strength and length to challenge bigger opponents inside. Clifford has a chance to sneak into the late first round but seems like a safe bet to be one of the most coveted second-round prospects.
Ante Brzovic | Forward | Charleston | 6’10” | 225 lbs | Senior
Ante Brzovic quickly made a name for himself this season, scoring 34 and 39 points in his second and third games of the year. Through his first 16 games, Brzovic has averaged 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.8% from the field, 38.7% from three and 70.5% from the free-throw line. He has excellent on-ball skills for a player of his size and has shown the ability to score effectively at all three levels. While not an elite vertical athlete, Brzovic uses his mobility to gain favorable positioning in the paint. Whether or not he is selected in this year’s draft, Brzovic has the tools to contribute at the NBA level, however he gets there.
Donovan Dent | Guard | New Mexico | 6’2” | 185 lbs | Junior
Donovan Dent has been one of the most productive guards in college basketball this season, ranking 30th in points and 7th in assists nationally. Through his first 16 games, he has averaged 19.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks while posting impressive shooting splits of 49.5% from the field, 41.7% from three and 77.3% from the free-throw line. Dent controls the Lobos’ offense seamlessly and projects as a highly translatable backup point guard at the NBA level. As conference play progresses, maintaining his well-rounded production should draw more attention to his impact and boost his value heading into the draft.
