NBA Draft: Mid-Major Standouts Shine in Princeton, Saint Joseph's Matchup
In a mid-major matchup between Princeton and Saint Joseph's, two very interesting draft prospects had impressive showings and showcased aspects of their games that could translate to the next level.
The two players who stood out were Princeton’s Xaivian Lee and Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming. Princeton came away with a 77-69 win, improving to 7-3, while the Hawks fell to 5-3.
Although the game featured several entertaining performances from players on both sides, let’s focus on the standout prospects and analyze their performances as well as their play throughout the season:
Xaivian Lee | Guard | Princeton | 6-foot-4 | 180 lbs | Junior
Xaivian Lee had a fantastic game in this matchup, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists and two steals in a team-high 36 minutes. His impact was felt all over the court as he played with great energy, using his aggression to outwork everyone else on the floor. One of the strongest aspects of his play this season, as well as last year, is his ability to get into the lane and make plays. Whether he was attempting pull-up jumpers, finishing with soft touch or spotting his teammates after defenders shifted, Lee looked like one of the top decision-makers in this draft class. Securing his first career triple-double (the first in Princeton history), he posted a 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, showcasing his excellent court vision. He also led the Tigers in rebounds with 13, and while his size (6-foot-4) is decent for his position, the majority of these rebounds came from his aggression and willingness to battle against bigger and stronger opponents.
Through his first ten games, Lee has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals. As mentioned above, he has been at his best when driving into the lane and making quick decisions. His shooting splits of 44.4%/41%/72.1% are solid but not exceptional. It's clear he has had to force some shots at times for the Tigers, though the variety of ways he can score is promising. Lee plays a unique and versatile offensive game, which stands out at the college level. However, to carve out a role at the NBA level, he will need to find a more defined niche and continue adding strength to his slender frame.
Rasheer Fleming | Forward | Saint Joseph’s | 6-foot-9 | 240 lbs | Junior
Rasheer Fleming has been making noise this season and also stood out in this game, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block. He is incredibly fluid for a player of his size and continued to dominate the interior in this matchup. His defensive versatility was evident, as he did a solid job deterring shot attempts at the rim and navigating ball screens to disrupt pick-and-roll plays. On the offensive end, he shot efficiently, going 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep. Fleming showcased why he’s viewed as one of the top do-it-all forwards in this class and looked like an extremely translatable prospect ahead of the 2025 draft.
Through his first eight games this season, Fleming has averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks. He has been efficient in scoring, with shooting splits of 56.4%/40.6%/66.7%. However, his most translatable skills are on the defensive end. At 6-foot-9 and 240 lbs, Fleming possesses impressive physical tools but is also very mobile and athletic, traits that have looked comparable to many NBA forwards. His ability to fill multiple defensive roles could earn him minutes at the next level, and combined with his versatile scoring, it’s possible that Fleming could hear his name called much earlier than expected in the 2025 draft.
