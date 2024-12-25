NBA Draft: Mississippi State's Versatile Roster Has Propelled Several Players Onto Draft Radars
As the strength of the SEC continues to become more evident, the number of ranked teams within the conference at this point in the season has been impressive. Among these ranked teams, No. 19 Mississippi State has showcased several standout players who consistently demonstrate a wide variety of playstyles that are not only effective at the college level but could also draw interest from NBA teams.
As mentioned, with the SEC stacked with talent, if the Bulldogs continue to receive this level of productivity from the three key draft prospects, not only will the team gain more notoriety, but the players' stock will also continue to rise.
Cameron Matthews | Forward | 6'7" | 235 lbs | Senior
Cameron Matthews has emerged as the most versatile two-way player for the Bulldogs, averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, four assists, 2.4 steals and 0.5 blocks. He leads the Bulldogs in assists and steals, while also ranking second in rebounds and third in blocks. Matthews always seems to be in the right place on both ends of the floor, thanks to his elite motor and a natural ability to excel at the little things. Although his scoring has been somewhat inconsistent, he has shot 50% or better from the field in all but one game so far. With his positional versatility, Matthews has the potential to make it to the next level, but he will need to continue improving his offensive game to secure a consistent role.
Josh Hubbard | Guard | 5'11" | 190 lbs | Sophomore
Josh Hubbard quickly emerged as a high-level scorer during his freshman season and has carried that success into his sophomore year. He is currently averaging 17.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals, with impressive shooting splits of 44.1%/40.4%/82.9%. Hubbard has more than compensated for his lack of size with his creativity off the dribble and his ability to create shots consistently. While he is undersized at 5-foot-11, he uses his quickness and physicality to compete with taller guards, helping him score 20 points or more in five games so far this season. All signs point to Hubbard continuing his impactful collegiate career after this year. If he can further increase his impact and productivity, Hubbard could force his way into being a non-prototypical guard at the next level.
Riley Kugel | Guard | 6'5" | 210 lbs | Junior
Riley Kugel transferred to Mississippi State after two solid seasons at Florida, and while he has yet to increase his productivity as a whole, his flashes of talent have been undeniable. He is currently averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals on decent shooting splits of 44.2%/31.6%/71.4%. His inconsistent play isn't ideal for NBA scouts, but the flashes of brilliance are impossible to ignore. Kugel has scored in double digits in five games this season, including 19 points in his most recent performance as the Bulldogs defeated Memphis 79-66. However, he has also scored five or fewer points in six games. While he may not yet be seen as a legitimate draft prospect for this year, Kugel has the tools and potential to work his way into more serious conversations next year, provided his scoring becomes more consistent.
