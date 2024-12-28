NBA Draft: Mountain West Prospects Headline Matchup Between New Mexico and Colorado State
As Colorado State and New Mexico prepare to face off this afternoon, two of the top teams in the Mountain West bring extremely interesting draft prospects who will be trying to continue climbing up draft boards. New Mexico’s Donovan Dent has been one of the best guards in all of college basketball this season, currently ranked 25th in points per game at 19.6 and seventh in assists at 7.3. On the other side, Colorado State’s Nique Clifford is building on a strong junior season, making noticeable strides as both a scorer and a versatile defender.
Let’s take a closer look at these two intriguing upperclassmen prospects ahead of today’s 2:00 p.m. CT matchup.
Donovan Dent | Guard | New Mexico | 6’2” | 185 lbs | Junior
Donovan Dent has broken out this season for the Lobos. Despite being slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, his versatile offensive game has looked extremely promising. Through his first 12 games of the season, he has averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks on shooting splits of 49.7%/47.4%/73.6%. Dent can score from all three levels, but his significant improvement from three-point range has quickly propelled him up draft boards. He excels at making quick reads after beating his defender, efficiently choosing between scoring and finding open teammates. While he may lack a prototypical NBA build, his well-rounded offensive skill set and defensive aggressiveness have made him a fascinating name to watch ahead of the upcoming draft.
Dent’s last game, a 78-71 victory over VCU, showcased his ability to dominate offensively. He recorded a career-high 40 points, along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal. This performance highlighted his downhill effectiveness—whether attacking the rim on fast breaks or in the half-court, his touch and adaptability stood out as he adjusted to defenses to finish with layups or floaters. Today’s matchup gives him another chance to prove that his offensive ceiling should not be underestimated.
Nique Clifford | Forward | Colorado State | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Senior
Nique Clifford broke onto draft radars last season, but with increased responsibility in the Rams’ offense, his NBA potential has become more evident. Through 12 games this season, Clifford has averaged a team-high 16.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, along with 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks. His all-around productivity has flourished with the increased freedom to play his game, while his shooting efficiency has remained solid at 49.3% from the field, 33.3% from three and 71.4% from the free-throw line. Clifford’s physical tools and athleticism not only make him a strong rebounder and transition player but also suggest significant defensive upside at the next level.
In his last six games, Clifford has recorded four double-doubles, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple areas. Although his three-point efficiency has dipped recently, his shooting mechanics and confidence are much improved compared to last season. Today’s game presents another opportunity for Clifford to demonstrate his two-way impact against strong competition. If he can continue stuffing the stat sheet, as he has consistently done this year, his draft stock could rise even further.
