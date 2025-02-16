NBA Draft: Nebraska, Northwestern Showdown Led by Impressive Scorers
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats are set to face off today in a battle highlighted by two of the Big Ten’s top three scorers. Nebraska’s Brice Williams and Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli have flown under the radar in the majority of draft conversations up to this point but have showcased very intriguing offensive tools that could quietly help position them as viable options in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a closer look at each of these players' intriguing draft profiles and how they could sneak their way up teams’ draft boards:
Brice Williams | Wing | Nebraska | 6-foot-7 | 214 lbs | Senior
Brice Williams ranks third in the conference in scoring due to a versatile scoring profile highlighted by pull-up shooting and a crafty feel in traffic. He regularly displays impressive footwork on drives and has made promising strides as a passer. Through 25 games, Williams has averaged 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal while shooting 47.1% from the field, 35.6% from three and 90.6% from the free-throw line. He has scored 20 or more points in five straight games while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists during this stretch. He is an older prospect with limited athleticism, but his overall feel on the offensive end still looks very promising for his NBA potential.
Nick Martinelli | Forward | Northwestern | 6-foot-7 | 220 lbs | Junior
Nick Martinelli is the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten and is effective from all three levels. While he is not an explosive athlete, his feel, fluidity, and positional versatility allow him to create mismatches in nearly any matchup. Through 25 games, he has averaged 19.7 points, six rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 47.1% from the field, 37.8% from three and 70.6% from the free-throw line. It appears that he will return for his final year of eligibility, but his ability to work out of the mid-post with impressive touch holds intriguing value when combined with his shooting. Martinelli has led the Wildcats in scoring ten times this year and has grabbed a team-high in rebounds in four of their last five games. How well he fits in the NBA is still in question, but returning next year to become a more consistent threat from deep could quickly raise his value.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.