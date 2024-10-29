NBA Draft: North Carolina Freshmen Bounce Back in Latest Exhibition
On Oct. 27, North Carolina played their second exhibition game ahead of the 2025 season against Johnson C. Smith. While this matchup was extremely lopsided, as shown in the 127-63 victory for the Tar Heels, North Carolina’s freshmen prospects had an opportunity to demonstrate what makes them special. Following slow debuts, Ian Jackson and Drake Powell played with freedom and showcased their long-term, two-way upside. This article will take a look at these impressive showings and break down the flashes exhibited by both Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.
Ian Jackson | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Ian Jackson played a team-high 26 minutes in his second exhibition ahead of his freshman season. He played very aggressively and was productive, finishing with 21 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. While the scoring stands out, his play looked much more well-rounded than his box score may suggest.
Offensively, he had a clear athletic advantage and scored the majority of his points by attacking the rim in transition as well as in the half-court. This matchup did not offer a great look at how effective he will be in the regular season, but it should provide a solid boost to his confidence. He is a high-flyer and made the highlight reel with several impressive finishes, including a breakaway windmill slam on a fast break. Jackson plays with good body control in the air and seems to adjust well after absorbing contact. He scored efficiently in this game, converting 6-of-10 from the field, with two of his four misses coming from long range. He made 1-of-3 of his three-point attempts while knocking down a catch-and-shoot three in transition.
Jackson was active on the defensive end and showed good anticipation in passing lanes. He will need to continue adding weight and strength for this to remain a factor, but he displayed undeniable flashes. He does not appear to be extremely versatile on this end of the floor but should be pesky both on and off the ball. Due to North Carolina’s guard depth, this could be an up-and-down season for Jackson, but the potential he has shown will keep him in draft conversations throughout the upcoming year.
Drake Powell | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 195 lbs | Freshman
Drake Powell showed flashes of his two-way upside in his second exhibition. He finished the game with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. He is an eye-catching athlete who should make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. As one of the most intriguing two-way prospects in the upcoming draft, Powell should draw a lot of attention and has already demonstrated several flashes of the impact he could make during his time in Chapel Hill.
Powell made 4-of-8 field goal attempts in this matchup, showcasing his vertical explosiveness on an alley-oop from Ian Jackson in transition. This side of his game is still a work in progress, but his athleticism and strength should allow him to be effective when attacking the rim. He attacked driving lanes and made good decisions when he got into the lane, which helped him tally four assists. His game looked well-rounded in this matchup, and despite not being overly productive offensively, the flashes he showed were very promising for his developmental path.
The defensive side of the ball is where Powell truly shines. His versatility stood out as he consistently created pressure while defending ball-handlers and made great reads that often had him in position to make plays. He is switchable and possesses physical tools that stand out. Johnson C. Smith got a rare fast break opportunity that looked like it would result in an easy two points, but Powell had the aggressiveness to chase down his opponent, meet him at the rim and demolish the attempt with a two-hand block off the backboard. The sky's the limit for his defensive upside, and he should be a factor throughout this season and into his early NBA career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.