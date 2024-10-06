NBA Draft: North Carolina's Drake Powell Among Most Underrated Freshman in Country
As a highly regarded freshman class prepares to take the stage in the 2025 college season, top-end prospects like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey seem to be the prizes in the upcoming draft. This is completely understandable, as they appear to have two of the highest upsides in this draft. However, North Carolina’s Drake Powell may be closer to the top than people realize. While he is a bit more raw than other projected top-five picks, he possesses the two-way upside to become one of the more valuable players available.
Powell stands out defensively, combining a strong and lengthy frame with elite athleticism, both vertically and laterally. He excels at jumping passing lanes after making off-ball reads that feel far more developed than those of a typical high school standout. His athleticism is also evident when defending the rim, whether through weak-side help or open-court chase-downs, which he times perfectly. The consistency of these chase-down blocks is eye-catching; he seems to float in the air and demolishes shot attempts with one or both hands. His on-ball defense is extremely promising as well; he uses his high motor, quick feet and physicality to stay with a wide range of opponents, making them noticeably uncomfortable.
The offensive side of the ball is where the raw aspects of his game can stand out at times. Starting with his shooting, Powell has been streaky throughout his high school career. Despite this inconsistency, his year-to-year improvements are very noticeable, pointing to his long-term potential and showcasing his elite work ethic. Young prospects who clearly acknowledge their weaknesses and are willing to work on improvements early are extremely encouraging, and Powell seems like a great example of this. He will play his freshman season with a loaded North Carolina roster, which raises questions about how much he will be used and what type of role he will fill in his first season. This may leave his draft range somewhat uncertain, possibly leading to him being selected based purely on potential. Regardless of how productive he is throughout his freshman year, Powell’s physical impact makes him comparable to versatile NBA defenders with impressive athleticism, like Houston’s Tari Eason.
He is a good driver and can finish with finesse or powerful dunks after penetrating the lane. One standout tool is his level of explosiveness when attacking from the triple threat. He can blow past defenders with his first step after lulling them to sleep with patient pivots along the perimeter. He will need to continue improving how quickly he decides to drive during his freshman year, as the level of competition will be much more capable of cutting off these drives. He also excels when driving along the baseline, where Powell can create highlights and finish over defenders at the rim.
Another interesting aspect of his game, which is still somewhat up in the air, is his court vision. As the primary offensive option throughout his high school career, defenses sold out to slow him down, creating easier looks for his teammates. He has shown flashes of being able to spot teammates and deliver the ball quickly for open looks following cuts and off-ball relocations. While he does force passes at times, giving opposing teams transition opportunities, his vision and feel are at a good spot in terms of long-term potential. Although passing will likely never be his primary role, he has the potential to serve as a great connective passer along the perimeter.
The 2025 NBA draft has made a lot of noise as the freshman class appears to be one of the most loaded in recent memory. This makes the upcoming college season extremely interesting as these players will be competing for high draft selections and thanks to the intriguing two-way upside of Drake Powell, his ceiling could be as high as anyone.
