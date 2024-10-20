NBA Draft: North Carolina's Exhibition Brought Stand-Out Performances and Underwhelming Debuts
With exhibition games underway ahead of the 2025 NCAA season, getting fresh looks at draft prospects has really picked up speed. One standout game from this week was between North Carolina and Memphis at the Hoops for the St. Jude Tip-Off Classic. This matchup provided an interesting look at a Tar Heels roster that seems to be full of potential draft prospects, although not all of them started off on the right foot. This article will dive into North Carolina’s first action this year and highlight which players made noise, whether for better or for worse.
Seth Trimble | Guard | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Junior
Seth Trimble looked like the best player on the floor during this exhibition, scoring 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. He was at his best while getting ahead of the defense in transition and finishing these fast breaks with easy looks at the rim. While playing in the half court, Trimble used his handle and quick change of speed to get around defenders and finish with solid touch from the mid-post. As mentioned, he shot the ball well in this game; while his mechanics didn’t necessarily look great, the rotation and arc on the ball appeared consistent. He may take a little more of a backseat once RJ Davis returns, but this showing will make scouts think twice about how much potential he still has.
Elliot Cadeau | Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs | Sophomore
Elliot Cadeau looked like a top-tier floor general in this exhibition, leading the Tar Heels with 13 assists while adding 11 points. He did a great job of getting his team into early offense by regularly throwing outlet passes that became fast-break opportunities at the rim. Cadeau’s handle also helped him create space and wider passing lanes for cleaner looks. On the defensive end, he was extremely disruptive on his way to a team-leading four steals. He did a great job of pressuring ball handlers, reading passing lanes, and poking the ball free as the help defender. Cadeau is still a young prospect, and if he can carry over this success into regular-season games, he could quickly reestablish himself as a potential NBA-level talent.
Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Ian Jackson entered the year as a high-end recruit with lottery upside but struggled in his first look at Division I action. His shooting was off as he missed all four of his shot attempts, but his lateral explosiveness and aggression were still on full display. There does not seem to be any need to panic, but his offense may be set up for a slower start than most had assumed. He was more impressive on the defensive side of the ball and created a much greater impact than his two steals would suggest. Regardless of how quickly he figures out his offensive role, his athleticism and defensive instincts should keep him in first-round conversations as the season begins.
Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman
Drake Powell was considered by many to be one of the most interesting incoming freshmen for this season, but much like Jackson, he got off to a slow start in his debut. He finished the game shooting 1-for-4 from the field but had his high-level activity on full display. As a strong wing with good length and eye-catching athleticism, it seems to be only a matter of time before he figures out how to make his presence felt consistently. While the box score looked a little empty for Powell, the Tar Heels were +14 during his 25 minutes played, which led the team and paints a clearer picture of how he contributes without needing to be a scorer.
